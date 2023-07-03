2023 NBA Free Agency- Cory Joseph signs a 1-Year deal with the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have made another move in free agency by signing Cory Joseph to a one-year deal as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. With another veteran guard signing on the roster, the Warriors continue to expand upon their overall team heading into the new season.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Free agent guard Cory Joseph has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul and agent Brandon Cavanaugh tell ESPN. Joseph averaged seven points and 3.5 assists for the Pistons a season ago. Free agent guard Cory Joseph has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul and agent Brandon Cavanaugh tell ESPN. Joseph averaged seven points and 3.5 assists for the Pistons a season ago.

While the Warriors haven't been extremely active in free agency, they have made some notable signings, maintaining a sense of familiarity within the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One of the key moves for the Warriors was securing Draymond Green with a four-year, $100 million contract. This was a crucial move to solidify their team for the season ahead. Additionally, the acquisition of Chris Paul, replacing Jordan Poole, could bring certain benefits to the team.

Given that the Warriors are known for their guard-heavy lineup, Cory Joseph should find a place on the roster without much difficulty. However, it's likely that Joseph's primary role will be adding strength to their bench rotation.

Joseph is coming off a stint with the Detroit Pistons, where he started in only two games. However, he had solid contributions in the 62 games he played, averaging 6.9 points and 3.5 assists in approximately 20 minutes per game.

His playing style should allow him to seamlessly fit into the Warriors' system. Additionally, Joseph's shooting prowess, with a nearly 39% three-point shooting percentage last season, may grant him more scoring opportunities within Golden State's offensive schemes.

Overall, the Warriors have made a solid move by picking up the former Pistons guard. However, the signing doesn't really inspire much confidence with regards to their chances of winning the title in the highly competitive West.

How does Cory Joseph's arrival affect the Warriors' rotation?

Golden State have made a few changes to their roster this offseason. However, outside of Jordan Poole's departure, there haven't been any noteworthy changes to the rotation.

With the core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green still in place, it is evident that the Dubs will construct the team around this trio. With Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney traditionally starting, the team may opt to stick to this format next season as well.

Chris Paul may or may not enter the starting rotation in place of Klay Thompson. His arrival does give the Dubs some flexibility as whole. Meanwhile, Joseph may just end up being the third playmaker off the bench, thus he may seldom see playing time.

Poll : 0 votes