2023 NBA Free Agency: Insider says the Rockets are certain to sign Dillon Brooks

Dillon Brooks is on the lookout for a new team for next season after it was announced that he won't be returning to the Memphis Grizzlies following their first-round postseason disappointment.

Interestingly, the Houston Rockets have emerged as a possible landing destination for the unrestricted free agent.

The Rockets have started to make moves to improve their team for next season. Since the offseason started, Houston has announced that Ime Udoka will be the new head coach. Additionally, many veteran players have been rumored to be targets of the organization.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Athletic's Kelly Iko reported that there's a huge chance Brooks could be playing in Houston this season:

"I’m pretty confident Dillon Brooks is going to be a Houston Rocket." Iko wrote.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



— @KellyIko “I’m pretty confident Dillon Brooks is going to be a Houston Rocket.” “I’m pretty confident Dillon Brooks is going to be a Houston Rocket.”— @KellyIko https://t.co/WQFTimalC3

Brooks isn't the only veteran player that the franchise has started to target this offseason. Chicago Bulls' Fred VanVleet, who's also an unrestricted free agent, has been part of rumors centered around the Rockets as well.

Last season, Brooks' scoring numbers dropped while with the Grizzlies. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting over 32% from beyond the arc. Compared to his 30.9% efficiency during the 2021-22 season, some could say that he improved a bit.

Throughout last season, he was tasked to be the agitator of the team and guard the star player for every opposing team. However, his overconfidence got the best of him after he decided to go after LeBron James and the LA Lakers in the playoffs.

Brooks' comments about LeBron James and fueled the fire for the entire Lakers squad. He wasn't able to back up his claims and struggled against the Hollywood side.

The defensive forward averaged 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while only making 23.8% from the 3-point area, which led to the Grizzlies getting eliminated in six games.

You might also be interested in reading this: "Dillon Brooks is actually a solid player"- NBA fans are torn about LeBron James' instigator's market value in 2023 NBA Free Agency

How much is Dillon Brooks asking for in free agency?

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Three

Dillon Brooks is one of the best defenders in the league right now, finishing the 2022-23 season as an All-Defensive Second Team. Although his offensive numbers have gone down through the years, Brooks is still an elite defender for any team that decides to pursue him.

The three-and-D wing just finished his three-year $35 million deal with Memphis. Now, he's seeking a contract that's worth more than the $12.4 million mid-level exceptions. Seeing how he was able to solidify himself as a defensive forward, it's possible that a team could offer him a decent deal.

With the Houston Rockets preparing to make a comeback in the postseason, it's possible that they could offer him a reasonable contract. According to Marc Stein, Houston could have up to $61 million in cap space for next season.

With that in mind, Brooks could be the veteran player that the young stars of the team need.

Also read: NBA Rumors: Rockets could reportedly offer Dillon Brooks over $17 Million

Poll : 0 votes