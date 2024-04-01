2023 No. 2 pick gives candid admission after exchanging jerseys with his idol, Paul George

Charlotte Hornets rookie forward Brandon Miller matched up against his childhood idol, LA Clippers star wing Paul George, for the first time on Sunday. Afterward, he and George exchanged jerseys, creating a surreal moment for the 21-year-old.

George bested Miller, finishing with a game-high and season-high 41 points, seven rebounds, four assists and eight 3-pointers on 66.7% shooting. Meanwhile, the Clippers secured a 130-118 road victory after leading the Hornets by as many as 19 points.

Nonetheless, Miller had a productive outing against his favorite player, tallying 22 points, six rebounds, four assists and five 3-pointers on 42.1% shooting.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After chopping it up with George and completing a jersey exchange postgame, the 2023 No. 2 pick raved about the experience.

Expand Tweet

Miller expressed gratitude to compete against George and the Clippers' other top veteran stars, whom he also squared off against for the first time.

"Dream come true. Having your favorite player’s jersey hanging up in your house, I think that’s a great accomplishment," Miller said. "Really just out here being on the court with those types of guys — [Russell] Westbrook, [Paul George], [James] Harden, Kawhi [Leonard] — I think that’s a blessing."

Expand Tweet

Miller later touched on his relationship with George, whom he was compared to coming out of the University of Alabama last year. He noted that the nine-time All-Star is his "big bro" and that he's "looking forward to working out with him this summer."

The 21-year-old also broke down what makes George his favorite player, highlighting his tough shot-making ability and lockdown defense.

"I always look for a show when he’s on the court," Miller said. "He’s a great shot-maker. And not just that. The whole season, he takes pride on the defensive side, and that’s one of the things that stands out for him and his career. I think that’s why my favorite player is Paul George.”

So far, Miller has shown flashes of stardom as an archetype of bigger wing scorers like George. Meanwhile, George is still operating at an All-Star level in Year 14. Thus, barring any injuries, the two should be in store for more high-level head-to-head battles over the next few years.

Also Read: NBA rumors: Paul George could sign massive deal with 76ers by ditching $48 million player option with Clippers

Paul George on similarities between him and Brandon Miller

Following his first matchup against Brandon Miller on Sunday, Paul George was asked about his impressions of the Hornets rookie. The 33-year-old offered high praise for Miller, noting that he expects him to become one of the NBA's preeminent players.

As for what George likes about Miller's game, he highlighted his offensive versatility.

“He can do a little bit of everything,” George said. “He can playmake, score, shoot it from deep. He can put the ball on the ground, and he’s still figuring it out, figuring his body out. He really hasn’t grown into himself yet. So, he’s got a ton of upside."

George also validated the comparisons between his and Miller's offensive games.

"There’s a lot of similarities," George said. "... The ability at his size to put the ball on the ground, handle, his movement, and just the fluidity. I feel like that’s how I play the game at my size. Just being fluid on the court and making the game look easy and effortless. That’s the similarity I do see in Brandon’s game.”

Expand Tweet

Charlotte faced criticism after selecting Miller over then-NBA G League Ignite point guard Scoot Henderson with the second pick in last year's draft. However, Miller has since proven many of his skeptics wrong. In NBA.com's latest Kia Rookie Ladder, he ranked third behind 2023 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama and 2022 No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren.

It remains to be seen if Miller will ever reach George's level. However, as of now, the Hornets appear to have nailed their top pick and could have their future cornerstone.

Also Read: Paul George nearly gives into NBA Twitter's theory about Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game being documented