2024 Dallas Mavericks Playoff Picture following win over Golden State Warriors (March 13): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Dallas Mavericks chalked up their fourth straight victory on Wednesday, defeating the Golden State Warriors, 109-99, at home. It was a huge victory that infused added fuel to their assault for an outright playoff spot.

Eight-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving showed the way for the Mavericks in the victory, finishing with a team-high 23 points. He also had 10 assists and eight rebounds in 35 minutes of play. Slovenian sensation Luka Doncic, meanwhile, added 21 points and nine assists.

Below, we take a look at where the Mavericks are in the playoff race out West after its victory over the Warriors and with 16 games remaining in their regular season assignments.

Dallas Mavericks Playoff Picture: Standings

Following their victory over the Warriors on Wednesday, the Mavericks now hold a 38-28 record, just narrowly outside of the top six in the Western Conference, where an outright playoff spot awaits.

The Phoenix Suns currently hold the sixth and last outright playoff spot at 38-27, but their position is hanging precariously with the Sacramento Kings (seventh) at 37-27 and Mavericks (eighth) steadily gnawing on their lead.

Dallas gave its playoff push a huge lift by winning its fourth straight with the victory over the Warriors. Prior to that, it lost five of its six games, which set it back considerably.

Dallas Mavericks Playoff Picture: Schedule

The Dallas Mavericks are now down to their last 16 games after their matchup on Wednesday. They are still lumped in the play-in bracket – teams seven to 10 – but have a good and realistic shot at claiming an outright playoff spot, provided they do well in their remaining games.

Of the games left in their schedule, 12 will be played on the road, including two each against weighty teams OKC Thunder (45-20) and Sacramento.

However, 10 of the games will be against teams with below .500 records, which should somehow lessen the pressure for them and work to their advantage.

Dallas Mavericks Playoff Picture: Back-to-back challenges

The Mavericks are currently on a roll as they make a late push for an outright playoff spot. However, they will be challenged greatly in their next two games as they battle two of the top three teams in the Western Conference.

They will have a short turnaround as they go up against the OKC Thunder on Thursday on the road. Two-time All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder are currently second in the West and have a solid shot at emerging on top. They are coming off a loss to the Indiana Pacers in their previous game and are out to bounce back.

Next for Dallas are the West-leading defending champions, the Denver Nuggets (46-20), on Sunday at home. The Mile High City squad are also on a roll of late, winning four straight as they gird for a deep playoff run to retain their NBA title.