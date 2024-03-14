2024 LA Lakers playoff picture following loss vs Sacramento Kings (March 13): Updated standings, schedule and more

Anthony Davis remains winless against Domantas Sabonis following the LA Lakers 120-107 defeat to the Sacramento Kings. Davis had a strong game for the Lakers, but it didn't matter as Sabonis powered Sacramento with his league-leading 23rd triple-double of the season.

The game was even after the first quarter and it seemed like fans were about to get treated with a close contest. But the Kings began pulling away in the third quarter by outscoring the Lakers 28-17 and the rest was history.

Sabonis finished with a 17-19-10 game plus two steals on 60.0% shooting, while Davis' 22-point, 10-rebound effort was not enough to snap the streak. AD's next chance to get his first win over Sabonis will be next season.

LA Lakers Playoff Picture: Team Standings

The LA Lakers dropped to 36-31 after getting swept by the Sacramento Kings in their season series. The Lakers had a lackluster performance on Wednesday as they remain within striking distance of the short-handed Golden State Warriors.

LeBron James and company will have to regain momentum if they want to get better seeding at the end of the season. Consistency will be the key, but fans continue to call for Darvin Ham's head for some "bone-headed" decisions in important matchups.

LA Lakers Playoff Picture: Schedule

The LA Lakers have 15 more games on their schedule, which is considered the 13th easiest in the NBA, as per Tankathon. The Lakers have an upcoming four-game homestand before their biggest test of the season - a grueling trip to the Eastern side of the United States.

The trip is from March 26 to April 3 with stops in Milwaukee and Indiana. It looks like an easy schedule based on the rest of their opponents – Wizards, Raptors, Grizzlies and Nets. However, these are six games in 11 days plus the rigorous travel from one city to another.

LA Lakers Playoff Picture: X-Factor

D'Angelo Russell has been on fire for the LA Lakers following the NBA All-Star break. Russell looks confident with his shot, especially from beyond the arc wherein he's shooting 45.1% since the season restarted.

If the Lakers want to have a shot at making the playoffs, "D-Lo" will need to be at the top of his game. Opposing teams usually prepare for Anthony Davis and LeBron James, but Russell could help smoothen things on offense for Darvin Ham.

Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura can also be considered X-Factors for the Lakers. Reaves remains consistent for them as a secondary playmaker and offensive alternative, while Hachimura provides interior scoring.

