2024 LA Lakers Playoffs Picture Following Loss vs Warriors (April 9): Updated standings, schedule and more

The LA Lakers suffered their second straight loss on Tuesday night after a 134-120 defeat at the hands of the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers will have to finish the season strong if they want to have better positioning in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Golden State took control of the game in the first quarter and never looked back. LeBron James did everything he could in the absence of Anthony Davis, but the Warriors were just too much. James finished with 33 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists, while Austin Reaves added 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Davis missed the game headache and nausea, while James returned after a one-game absence. The regular season is about to conclude, so the Lakers need to stay healthy and keep it together.

LA Lakers Playoffs Picture: Standings

With their loss to the Golden State Warriors, the LA Lakers dropped to 45-35 for the season. They are ahead by just 0.5 games to the Warriors, which means they could fall to the No. 10 spot if they can't finish the season on a high note.

The Lakers are also 0.5 games behind the No. 8 spot currently held by the Sacramento Kings. The NBA Play-In Tournament bracket is still unofficial and would likely come down at the end of the regular season.

LA Lakers Playoffs Picture: Schedule

The LA Lakers have two games remaining on their regular season schedule, both of which are on the road. The Lakers will travel to the FedEx Forum on Friday to face the Memphis Grizzlies before finishing the season down in Louisiana against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The first game is winnable since the Grizzlies are never healthy and are already out of contention. The Pelicans are tougher since they have a better record despite their recent slump.

LA Lakers Playoffs Picture: Can they end the regular season on a high?

The LA Lakers will need to win the last two games of the regular season to at least have a better record than the Golden State Warriors. They will have the homecourt advantage for the Play-In Tournament. The Lakers cannot afford a tie with the Warriors since they don't own the tie-breaker against them.

Golden State has three more games against the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans. The Sacramento Kings, on the other hand, also face the Blazers and Pelicans, as well as the Phoenix Suns.

