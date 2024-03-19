2024 Philadelphia 76ers playoff picture after crucial win vs Miami Heat (March 18): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Philadelphia 76ers secured a crucial 98-91 home victory over the Miami Heat on Monday, boosting their playoff chances amid the season’s stretch run.

Sixers and Heat superstars Joel Embiid (knee rehab) and Jimmy Butler (foot) were sidelined for the contest. In Embiid’s absence, Sixers star point guard Tyrese Maxey stepped up offensively.

The first-time All-Star finished with a game-high 30 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and three 3-pointers on 45.8% shooting. Meanwhile, Sixers wing Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks on 52.6% shooting.

Philly led by as many as 17 points in the third quarter before the Heat rallied to tie the game 85-85 midway through the fourth quarter. However, it held on for a seven-point victory after hitting a series of timely shots down the stretch.

The Sixers’ victory marked their second straight, improving their chances of securing one of the Eastern Conference’s top-six seeds and avoiding the play-in tournament. However, they still have their work cut out for them.

On that note, here’s a brief snapshot of Philly’s standing in the East playoff picture with 14 games remaining.

Philadelphia 76ers Playoff Picture: Standings

Following Monday’s victory over Miami, the Sixers (38-30) improved to sixth in the East. However, they are just 0.5 games ahead of the seventh-seeded Indiana Pacers (38-31) and 1.0 games ahead of the eighth-seeded Heat (37-31). So, they could easily slip back into play-in positioning.

Fortunately for Philly, it has a 4.5-game advantage over the ninth-placed Chicago Bulls (34-35) and a 7.5-game edge over the 10th-placed Atlanta Hawks (30-37). Thus, barring a late-season collapse, it shouldn’t slip beyond the eighth seed.

As for the Sixers’ chances of moving up the standings, they sit just 2.0 games behind the fifth-seeded Orlando Magic (40-28). Additionally, they trail the fourth-seeded New York Knicks (40-27) by just 2.5 games.

So, Philly still has an opportunity to obtain a top-four seed and earn homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Philadelphia 76ers Playoff Picture: Schedule

As for the Sixers’ rest-of-season outlook, they have the NBA’s 16th-toughest remaining strength of schedule, with an average opponent winning percentage of .489.

Nine of Philly’s remaining 14 games come against teams above .500, including another critical showdown against Miami. Meanwhile, nine of those 14 contests are road games.

So, the shorthanded Sixers will probably need to grind out at least a couple more signature wins to avoid the play-in.

Philadelphia 76ers Playoff Picture: X-factor

While Philly has a prime opportunity to make the playoffs, it likely won’t be able to make much playoff noise without Embiid.

Following Monday’s win, Sixers coach Nick Nurse expressed optimism that the reigning MVP could return before the playoffs. He added that Philly will do everything possible to get him close to 100%.

“I think he kind of rounds back into shape and rhythm pretty quickly,” Nurse said. “I think obviously the more games we have him, the better. I also think we want to get to a point where he’s as healthy as he can be at playoff or play-in time.”

Embiid suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 30. He underwent surgery in early February and has been sidelined ever since. However, he recently returned to practice, with reports emerging about a possible April return date.

If Embiid can work his way into game shape and return before the playoffs, the Sixers could be East dark horses regardless of seeding.

