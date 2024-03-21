2024 Philadelphia 76ers’ playoff picture following disappointing loss vs Phoenix Suns (March 20): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Philadelphia 76ers’ playoff hopes suffered a blow on Wednesday, as they fell 115-102 on the road to the Phoenix Suns.

Despite being without reigning MVP Joel Embiid (knee) and starting forward Tobias Harris (ankle), the Sixers got off to a hot start. They went up by eight points in the game’s opening minutes and took a two-point advantage heading into the second quarter.

However, they fizzled out in the second, getting outscored 39-24 to fall behind by 13 points at halftime. They later trailed by as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter before cutting into Phoenix’s lead in garbage time.

The Suns were spearheaded by a game-high 32 points, five assists and a career-high-tying nine 3-pointers on 58.8% shooting from wing Grayson Allen. Meanwhile, superstar forward Kevin Durant added 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks on 55.6% shooting.

As for the Sixers, they were led by wing Kelly Oubre Jr., who recorded 18 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks. However, he shot just 35.0%. Meanwhile, no other Sixer scored more than 12 points.

Philly’s loss ended its two-game winning streak, dropping it two spots in the crowded Eastern Conference standings. Nevertheless, the Sixers still have a chance to secure a top-six seed and avoid the play-in tournament.

On that note, here’s a brief snapshot of Philly’s standing in the East playoff picture with 13 games remaining.

Philadelphia 76ers’ playoff picture: Standings

Following Wednesday’s loss to Phoenix, the Sixers (38-31) dropped from sixth to eighth in the East. They are tied with the seventh-seeded Miami Heat, but the Heat own the tiebreaker due to their 2-1 advantage in their season series.

Philly trails the sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers (39-31) by just 0.5 games. Meanwhile, it is only 3.0 games behind the fifth-seeded Orlando Magic (41-28) and 3.5 games behind the fourth-seeded New York Knicks (41-27).

So, the Sixers are within striking distance of securing a top-four seed and homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs. However, given their plethora of injuries, they would likely be content finishing in the top six.

Fortunately for Philly, it leads the ninth-placed Chicago Bulls (34-35) by 4.0 games and the 10th-placed Atlanta Hawks (30-38) by 7.5 games. Thus, it has virtually locked up at least a play-in berth.

Philadelphia 76ers’ playoff picture: Schedule

As for the Sixers’ rest-of-season outlook, they have the NBA’s 18th-toughest remaining strength of schedule, with an average opponent winning percentage of .483.

However, Philly’s strength of schedule is a bit misleading, as it has matchups against the Detroit Pistons (12-57) and San Antonio Spurs (15-54).

Apart from those two games, eight of the Sixers’ 13 final contests come against teams above .500, including a pivotal road matchup against Miami. Meanwhile, eight of those 13 games take place on the road.

So, Philly could face a tough time avoiding the play-in.

Philadelphia 76ers’ playoff picture: X-factor

Wednesday’s loss dropped the Sixers to just 12-23 without Embiid this season, the pace of a 28-win team. The superstar big man hasn’t played since Jan. 30 after undergoing surgery to repair a left knee meniscus tear.

Since his injury, Philly ranks 22nd in offensive (110.3) and defensive rating (116.5). So, it has essentially been a lottery team without its top player.

On Saturday, Sixers coach Nick Nurse expressed confidence in Embiid, who returned to practice, making his comeback before the start of the playoffs.

“I'm still hoping so and pretty confident, yes,” Nurse said.

However, as long as Embiid is sidelined, Philly will likely struggle to compete.

