NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers eyeing Clippers' 9x All-Star in NBA free agency 

Amid LA Clippers star wing Paul George’s stalled contract extension negotiations, the Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly eyeing him as a potential free-agency target.

George, 33, is in the middle of his ninth All-Star campaign and third with the Clippers since being acquired by the franchise in 2019. Meanwhile, LA (43-25) sits fourth in the Western Conference, appearing poised to make a deep playoff run.

Nonetheless, George has a $48.8 million player option for next season that he can decline to become a free agent this summer.

The nine-time All-Star remains eligible for a contract extension and cited his “goal” to sign a new deal last month. However, he and the Clippers have yet to agree to terms on an extension, opening the door to his potential departure from the team.

Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Sixers are monitoring George’s contract situation, lurking as threats to lure him away from LA.

“League sources say that Philadelphia continues to loom as an eager George suitor should he make it onto the open market and give the 76ers their formal opportunity to try to lure him across the country,” Stein said.

George and co-star Kawhi Leonard are from Southern California and orchestrated their move to team up in LA. So, it would likely take a considerable offer for Philly to convince George to leave Leonard, who signed a three-year, $149.65 million contract extension in January.

However, according to Stein, George’s widely assumed preference to remain in his home state hasn’t deterred the Sixers.

“The Sixers are said to maintain interest in George despite the widely held presumption that he and Leonard want to keep playing together in their native Southern California,” Stein said.

It’s unclear how much interest, if any, George has in joining Philly. Nevertheless, the Sixers appear to be a real threat to land him if he doesn’t sign an extension.

Paul George could form Big 3 with Philadelphia 76ers

If the Philadelphia 76ers acquire Paul George in the offseason, the move would create a new Big 3 in the Eastern Conference.

The 33-year-old would join forces with reigning MVP Joel Embiid and first-time All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey. Such a move could instantly make the Sixers one of the NBA’s premier title favorites.

However, injuries would probably be a concern, as Embiid has been out since Jan. 30 after undergoing surgery for a left knee meniscus tear. Meanwhile, George has an extensive injury history.

So, the Sixers would be investing considerable money in two injury-prone stars. Nonetheless, the potential upside of the move could make it worth the risk.

Through 62 games, George is averaging 22.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 3.3 3-pointers per game on 46.5% shooting.

