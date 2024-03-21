Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral moments (March 20) 

The Phoenix Suns earned a 115-102 win over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. The Suns dominated the second and third quarters to put the game away. The Sixers tried to fight back in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough.

Kevin Durant was out of his shooting slump, finishing with 22 points on 10-for-18 shooting. Devin Booker flirted with a triple-double, coming up short by one rebound. Bradley Beal had a tough night, but Grayson Allen stepped up with a game-high 33 points.

Durant also made history in the third quarter by moving up in the NBA's all-time scoring list at No. 8, passing former Suns big man Shaquille O'Neal. Isaiah Thomas, meanwhile, played an NBA game for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

Top five viral moments from Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns game

#5 Kyle Lowry starts game with alley-oop to Mo Bamba

Kyle Lowry might be one of the oldest players in the NBA right now, but he's still among the best passers. Lowry proved it by opening up the game against the Phoenix Suns with an alley-oop to Mo Bamba.

Ten seconds into the game, the Sixers perfectly executed a pick-and-roll play between Lowry and Bamba. The big man set it up with a flair screen before Lowry found him with an overhead pass for the slam and the first two points of the game.

#4 Kelly Oubre Jr.'s putback slam

The Philadelphia 76ers didn't have a lot of highlights in the first half, but they started the game hot. The Sixers had a lead in the first few minutes of the game due to their hustle, and Kelly Oubre's putback dunk midway through the first quarter proved it.

Kyle Lowry missed a layup after it was contested by Jusuf Nurkic, who was caught off guard by the soaring Oubre the next play. The slam gave the Sixers a five-point lead in a low-scoring affair in the first period.

#3 Isaiah Thomas returns to the NBA

One of the feel-good stories this season is Isaiah Thomas' return to the NBA this season. Thomas signed a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns and was in the lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

While Frank Vogel confirmed that Thomas won't be on the rotation, he gave the former All-Star a couple of minutes of playing time at the end of the fourth quarter. He received a nice ovation from the crowd, finishing with an assist and one missed field goal.

#2 Grayson Allen ties Suns record for most 3s in a game, again

Grayson Allen had another masterpiece from beyond the arc. He tied the Phoenix Suns franchise record of nine made 3s in a game for the third time this season. He went 9-for-15 against the Philadelphia 76ers, and his 3s were timely shots as well.

Allen also hit nine 3s on Jan. 5 against the Miami Heat and on Jan. 16 against the Sacramento Kings. He has several more chances to break the record with 13 more games in the Suns' season.

#1 Kevin Durant passes Shaquille O'Neal on all-time NBA scoring list

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest scorers the game has ever seen. He might be in a little bit of a cold spell the past two games, but he won't stop shooting. He was feeling it to start in the third quarter, hitting a jump shot two minutes into the second half.

Those two points moved "KD" to No. 8 on the NBA's all-time scoring list, passing Shaquille O'Neal. The LA Lakers legend appeared on the Footprint Center's video board to congratulate Durant for the accomplishment. The next legend to pass for "KD" is Wilt Chamberlain.

