  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Scores for March 20, 2024

Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Scores for March 20, 2024

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 21, 2024 03:57 GMT
Phoenix Suns v Philadelphia 76ers
Phoenix Suns v Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers visited the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center on Wednesday for their second and final matchup of the season. The Suns are out for revenge after losing the first game to the Sixers, 112-100 on Nov. 4 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly.

Joel Embiid was healthy and dominated the short-handed Suns who were missing Devin Booker and Bradley Beal due to injuries. The tide has turned for Phoenix this time, with their "Big 3" healthy against the injury-plagued Sixers.

Philly entered the game without Embiid, who remains in recovery after knee surgery last month. The Sixers are also without Tobias Harris for the third game in a row due to a sprained right ankle.

youtube-cover

Also Read: Bewildered NBA fans react to Victor Wembanyama and France’s dream front court after Joel Embiid’s aversion

Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Scores

Philadelphia 76ers players' stats and box scores at halftime

The Philadelphia 76ers had a forgettable first half against the Phoenix Suns. Tyrese Maxey was cold to start the game, ending the first two quarters with just four points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Kelly Oubre Jr. and Cameron Payne kep the Sixers afloat in the first half with 10 and 12 points, respectively. If not for the two left-handers, the Suns would have had a bigger lead entering the third quarter.

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFGMFGAFG%3PA3PM3P%FTMFTAFT%+/-
Kelly Oubre Jr.10312224850.0020.02366.7-13
Nicolas Batum63011022100.011100.01250.0-10
Mo Bamba4300112366.7010.0000.0-11
Kyle Lowry2260001425.0020.0020.0-3
Tyrese Maxey40420021020.0040.0000.0-10
Paul Reed022211020.0000.0000.0-3
KJ Martin4310001250.0000.02450.00
Buddy Hield5100002633.31520.0000.0-2
Cameron Payne12120005862.52366.7000.0-13
Ricky Council IVDNP
Jeff Dowtin Jr.DNP
Tobias HarrisDNP

Phoenix Suns players' stats and box scores at halftime

Devin Booker led the way for the Phoenix Suns as they took a 60-47 lead in the first half. Booker ended with 10 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Kevin Durant is still trying to find his rhythm, while Bradley Beal is awfully quiet.

Grayson Allen was the difference maker again with 13 points and going 4-for-7 from beyond the arc. Bol Bol and Royce O'Neal were factors off the bench with eight and 10 points, respectively.

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFGMFGAFG%3PA3PM3P%FTMFTAFT%+-/
Grayson Allen13110024850.04757.11250.014
Kevin Durant8420124944.4030.0000.05
Jusuf Nurkic41100012728.6000.0000.013
Bradley Beal3530031425.01250.0000.0-2
Devin Booker10782023837.51250.03475.010
Eric Gordon000001000.0000.0000.02
Royce O'Neale10200014666.72366.7000.08
Drew Eubanks4201012450.0000.0000.01
Bol Bol8200103475.02366.7000.014
Nassir LittleDNP
David RoddyDNP
Isaiah ThomasDNP
Ish WainwrightDNP
Thaddeus YoungDNP

Also Read: Is Joel Embiid returning for 76ers from knee injury? Reigning NBA MVP's probable return timeline and more explored

Watch this space as the game resumes for the second half. All players' stats and box scores will be updated after the game is over.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?