Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Scores for March 20, 2024

The Philadelphia 76ers visited the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center on Wednesday for their second and final matchup of the season. The Suns are out for revenge after losing the first game to the Sixers, 112-100 on Nov. 4 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly.

Joel Embiid was healthy and dominated the short-handed Suns who were missing Devin Booker and Bradley Beal due to injuries. The tide has turned for Phoenix this time, with their "Big 3" healthy against the injury-plagued Sixers.

Philly entered the game without Embiid, who remains in recovery after knee surgery last month. The Sixers are also without Tobias Harris for the third game in a row due to a sprained right ankle.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Scores

Philadelphia 76ers players' stats and box scores at halftime

The Philadelphia 76ers had a forgettable first half against the Phoenix Suns. Tyrese Maxey was cold to start the game, ending the first two quarters with just four points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Kelly Oubre Jr. and Cameron Payne kep the Sixers afloat in the first half with 10 and 12 points, respectively. If not for the two left-handers, the Suns would have had a bigger lead entering the third quarter.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FGM FGA FG% 3PA 3PM 3P% FTM FTA FT% +/- Kelly Oubre Jr. 10 3 1 2 2 2 4 8 50.0 0 2 0.0 2 3 66.7 -13 Nicolas Batum 6 3 0 1 1 0 2 2 100.0 1 1 100.0 1 2 50.0 -10 Mo Bamba 4 3 0 0 1 1 2 3 66.7 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 -11 Kyle Lowry 2 2 6 0 0 0 1 4 25.0 0 2 0.0 0 2 0.0 -3 Tyrese Maxey 4 0 4 2 0 0 2 10 20.0 0 4 0.0 0 0 0.0 -10 Paul Reed 0 2 2 2 1 1 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 -3 KJ Martin 4 3 1 0 0 0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 2 4 50.0 0 Buddy Hield 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 6 33.3 1 5 20.0 0 0 0.0 -2 Cameron Payne 12 1 2 0 0 0 5 8 62.5 2 3 66.7 0 0 0.0 -13 Ricky Council IV DNP Jeff Dowtin Jr. DNP Tobias Harris DNP

Phoenix Suns players' stats and box scores at halftime

Devin Booker led the way for the Phoenix Suns as they took a 60-47 lead in the first half. Booker ended with 10 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Kevin Durant is still trying to find his rhythm, while Bradley Beal is awfully quiet.

Grayson Allen was the difference maker again with 13 points and going 4-for-7 from beyond the arc. Bol Bol and Royce O'Neal were factors off the bench with eight and 10 points, respectively.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FGM FGA FG% 3PA 3PM 3P% FTM FTA FT% +-/ Grayson Allen 13 1 1 0 0 2 4 8 50.0 4 7 57.1 1 2 50.0 14 Kevin Durant 8 4 2 0 1 2 4 9 44.4 0 3 0.0 0 0 0.0 5 Jusuf Nurkic 4 11 0 0 0 1 2 7 28.6 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 13 Bradley Beal 3 5 3 0 0 3 1 4 25.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 -2 Devin Booker 10 7 8 2 0 2 3 8 37.5 1 2 50.0 3 4 75.0 10 Eric Gordon 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 Royce O'Neale 10 2 0 0 0 1 4 6 66.7 2 3 66.7 0 0 0.0 8 Drew Eubanks 4 2 0 1 0 1 2 4 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 Bol Bol 8 2 0 0 1 0 3 4 75.0 2 3 66.7 0 0 0.0 14 Nassir Little DNP David Roddy DNP Isaiah Thomas DNP Ish Wainwright DNP Thaddeus Young DNP

Watch this space as the game resumes for the second half. All players' stats and box scores will be updated after the game is over.