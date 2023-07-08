The Indiana Pacers just gave Tyrese Haliburton a $260 million max contract extension that will keep him in town for the next five years. With the huge jump in wealth, the 23-year-old NBA All-Star doesn't know yet how to spend the money.

In an interview with Paul George, Haliburton revealed that he is just busy playing basketball and has yet to get a hobby outside of the playing court.

"I don't have a like a vice or anything yet. Yeah, not yet. I'm not into cars or anything like that. I'll probably start getting into like watches. That's probably gonna be the biggest thing getting into," Haliburton said.

It was a magical season for Haliburton as he tallied 20.7 points per game and 10.4 assists in 56 games. The total games played were not enough to put the former Iowa State player as the NBA assists leader for that year, and he was second to James Harden, who had 10.7 per game.

"Me personally, I'm just tired of losing. I just want to get in the playoffs."



The Pacers finished the 2022-23 season with a record of 35-47 and were a few games short of making the play-in tournament.

WATCH: Tyrese Haliburton's interview with Paul George

Tyrese Haliburton roasted on social media celebrating the contract extension

The family of Tyrese Haliburton is still in awe of the generational wealth that they recently got. Celebrating the victory, Jade Jones, Haliburton's long-time girlfriend, decided to put up a party and post it on her social media account.

Haliburton admits that the celebration has to stop soon as he needs to get to work.

"I need to stop praying and give me pictures coming out of me like people was messing with me because my girl got the little balloon set up in the backyard with the 260 mil on it. She posted a picture on her story of it and somebody screenshots and put on Twitter and they're like this dude's celebrating like it's a baby shower," Haliburton said.

The Haliburton family has strong connections in basketball. His father, John, was a basketball referee, and his cousin is former NBA player Eddie Jones. Jalen Suggs of the Orlando Magic is also his cousin.

