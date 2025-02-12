$285,393,640 NBA All-Star poses with Super Bowl champ Jalen Hurts backstage on The Jimmy Fallon Show

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown had a moment with newly crowned Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts before making his first appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he spoke about his performance brand, 741.

Brown, who is in the first year of a massive five-year, $285.4 million deal with the Celtics, also chopped it up with Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who, like Hurts, had a standout performance in the Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22.

He later shared a photo with Fallon, Hurts and Barkley, along with a video of their interaction on his Instagram Stories.

In Super Bowl LIX, Hurts showcased his elite dual-threat ability, racking up 293 total yards and three touchdowns. He went 17-for-22 passing with 221 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, while also leading the Eagles in rushing with 72 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Meanwhile, Barkley made history, cementing his place in NFL lore by breaking the single-season rushing record, including playoffs. Hec surpassed Terrell Davis’ legendary 1998 mark of 2,476 rushing yards, finishing the season with 2,504 yards.

Brown won Finals MVP in 2024, leading the Boston Celtics past the Dallas Mavericks in five games to secure the title. That championship run helped him land one of the biggest contracts in NBA history, which will pay him nearly $65 million in 2028-29 — when he turns 32.

Jaylen Brown reflects on Celtics’ recent rough stretch

The Celtics have bounced back after a tough stretch from December to January, where they dropped 11 of 24 games. Through it all, Brown remained confident that the defending champs would find their rhythm again.

“Just life,” Brown said when asked about staying composed during the struggles. “One of my favorite quotes is, ‘Winter always turns to spring, no matter what.’ So, when things are not going your way, just stay the course. The tide will turn.”

"We've had enough experience to know what that looks like, so can't complain when it's not going your way. You just got to have more detail, be more focused, embrace it and then get ready for it to switch the flip.”

The Celtics have won six of their last seven games, improving to 38-16 and holding a 2.5-game lead over the New York Knicks for the second seed in the Eastern Conference. They have two representatives in the upcoming All-Star game: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

