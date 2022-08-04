Video: 2x All-Star and former Steals champion hits a pick up game with Russell Westbrook and Paul George

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo was seen at a pick-up game with fellow NBA All-Stars, Russell Westbrook and Paul George. Oladipo looks to be working on his game this offseason after re-signing with the Heat on a one-year deal just a month ago.

NBA players right now are working on their game on open-gym runs and playing in Pro-Am games. While it would be more logical for some fans to see their favorite players relax during the offseason, some players crave to continually hone their craft.

With the crazy amount of games professional athletes play in a single season, it would only be reasonable for them to take a breather from the sport during the summer. However, for All-Stars like Victor Oladipo, Paul George and Russell Westbrook, they show the world how hard they work.

In a recent video that circulated around the internet, the three former Oklahoma City Thunder players were seen playing together in an open gym.

It appears as if the three players were having fun playing together and were often seen smiling and laughing with each other. Based on the video, Victor Oladipo looks healthy after being sidelined for almost the entire 2021-22 season due to injuries.

The 2018 All-Star recently re-signed with the Heat for a one-year $11 million deal. Oladipo has shown significant value to the team after his 2022 playoff run. His defensive abilities have helped him earn important minutes in Eric Spoelstra's system.

In his first playoff game back as a starter, Victor Oladipo managed to score 23 points and grab three steals as the Heat eliminated the Atlanta Hawks in the first round.

Taking care of his own body should be the number one priority this offseason for the former All-Star

It looks like Oladipo is locked in already as he's starting to get in shape for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season. Coming off an injury that sildelined him for almost the entire 2021-22 season, Oladipo is looking healthy.

Last season, he was only able to play eight games during the regular season, including a 40-point performance in their last season game. Still, he proved to be effective during the playoffs with his defensive abilities that helped the Heat reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

Over the past few seasons, Victor Oladipo has struggled to stay healthy. The last time he was able to play at least 30 games was back in the 2020-21 season. He started out with the Indiana Pacers and ended the season as a member of the Heat.

After just four games in the 2020-21 season with Miami, Oladipo returned to the sidelines as he tried to rehab his torn quad again.

It's saddening to see how Victor Oladipo's career has transitioned after two fruitful seasons in Indiana, where he led the Pacers to the playoffs. Although they were both first-round exits, it was a breath of fresh air after shipping their All-Star Paul George to the Thunder back then.

Hopefully, we'll still get a chance to see a healthy season for the former All-Star.

