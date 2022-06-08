3 adjustments the Boston Celtics have to make after a blowout loss in Game 2

After taking Game 1 of the NBA Finals in epic fashion, the Boston Celtics found themselves on the wrong end of a blowout in Game 2. Now, they head back to Boston with the series all tied up at one.

The Boston Celtics did what they needed to in Golden State. Splitting the first two matchups gives them homecourt advantage. That being said, they will need to make some adjustments if they want to make the most of this opportunity.

One thing that stands out from Game 1 and 2 is how the Boston Celtics were able to get their supporting cast involved. When they stormed a comeback in the first meeting of these teams, it was guys like Al Horford, Derrick White, and Marcus Smart who led the charge. This trio was unable to carry that momentum into the second contest as they combined for a total of 16 points.

The second adjust for Boston stems from the first. If the role players are going to stay inolved, they will need Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to find a better balance between scoring and facilitating. Tatum dished 13 assists in Game 1 to only three in Game 2. Not that he is expected to dish out double-digit assists every night, but getting the players around him going has to sit in the back of his head.

The biggest adjustment for the Boston Celtics heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals

2022 NBA Finals: Game 2

Both of the first two points are important for the Boston Celtics, but there is one key adjustment they need to make. That being limiting Jordan Poole from going off for big nights.

Heading into this finals matchup, Poole was seen as one of the biggest X-factors on either side. When he got going in Game 2, it proved to be a turning point for the Warriors. In 22 minutes off the bench, Poole posted 17 points and three assists while knocking down five of his nine attempts from beyond the arc.

The Celtics' defense already has its hands full trying to slow down Steph Curry, but they must put an emphasis on Poole. He has proven he can score points in bunches when gets going. If the Boston Celtics are unable to contain him moving forward, the series might start to shift back in Golden State's favor.

As the less experienced team, the Boston Celtics have little room for error against a group like the Warriors. If they cannot make the necessary adjustments, Golden State will find a way to exploit their weaknesses.

