$352 million stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George set to achieve rare feat as teammates four years after becoming allies

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been teammates since the 2019 offseason when they both moved to the LA Clippers. This is their fourth season playing together, excluding the 2021-22 season where Leonard sat for the entire season due to a torn ACL.

In their time playing for the Clippers, they've only had a chance to play for 13 consecutive games twice. For their upcoming game against the New Orleans Pelicans tomorrow, they're bound to set a new record.

The duo of Leonard and George will play their 14th straight game together tomorrow, which is the most since the 2020 Bubble. During that time, they had 13 straight games where the duo suited up.

The Clippers have spent a ton of money for the two stars to be able to play consistently for the team. Both stars have deals worth $176 million each and are almost on the last leg of their contracts. Together, the team is paying them $352 million to stay healthy and help them win a title.

They now have the best help they could get in their entire tenure, with the Clippers after they traded for James Harden.

Paul George explains the unwritten rule of NBA fights

Fights in the NBA have become a bit of a trend in the past few weeks. Draymond Green put Rudy Gobert in a chokehold during the match between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves. Paul George shared a little-known fact about fights in the league and how players should respond.

"If I'm Draymond and I'm watching what's going on," said George his podcast, Podcast P. "The cardinal rule is like when two players get into it, go check your teammate. Go grab your teammate. Don't grab my teammate like 'Fu** is wrong with you'.

"Don't wrap your arms around my teammate. Say a scuffled dude goes down and dudes start throwing punches and you wrapping me up and I can't defend myself, like go calm your teammate up."

The French center grabbed Klay Thompson, instead of Jaden McDaniels, his teammate. As a result, Green was issued a five-game suspension

