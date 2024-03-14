3x All-defensive player gives 2-pronged verdict on Anthony Davis-Domantas Sabonis

Anthony Davis' matchup against Domantas Sabonis has been the focal point of the last two games between the LA Lakers and the Sacramento Kings. In their game on Wednesday, Sacramento defeated LA for the fourth time this season 120-107. Amid the Lakers' troubles, it was Davis who became synonymous with his team’s plight.

While Sabonis is an MVP candidate, Davis is a front-runner for the Defensive Player of the Year award. As such, the media and the NBA world can’t stop drawing comparisons between the two. Patrick Beverley, a three-time All-Defensive player, gave a unique take on the topic of who he prefers:

“So, I have been facing a comparison between AD and Sabonis. And I was faced with a question. And the question was, who would I rather take? Anthony Davis, or Sabonis? Seven-game series? AD. One game? Sabonis. ... He is playing so well, you got to give the coach (Mike Brown) a lot of credit.”

It is not just the Sacramento Kings (38-27) that the Lakers (36-31) can't solve. They are also yet to win a game against the West-leading Denver Nuggets (46-20), who are 3-0 against the Lakers after sweeping them in the Western Conference finals last season.

As for Anthony Davis, he has been largely healthy, playing in 63 games, and is having a great season. However, the team has faced issues with injuries and chemistry.

Domantas Sabonis doesn’t want the media to draw attention to his stat against Anthony Davis

The LA Lakers and the Sacramento Kings had their final regular-season showdown on Wednesday. While the Lakers were trying to avenge their home loss to the Kings, Anthony Davis was trying to get his revenge on Domantas Sabonis.

However, Sabonis took his winning streak against Davis to 10-0.

When Sabonis was asked about his undefeated streak against the Lakers star, he had a hilarious reply:

"I don't pay attention to that. The more you guys bring attention to that, it makes my life harder. If anything, it will light a fire under him, so stop mentioning anything, please."

To be fair to Davis, he has had better stats than Sabonis. Davis averages 23.1 points and 10.8 rebounds, while Sabonis averages 13.3 ppg and 10.6 rpg in the 10 games. On Wednesday, AD had 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Sabonis had 17 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists.

Previously, Anthony Davis had remarked that he cares more about his team winning than his stats against Sabonis.