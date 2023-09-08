$400,000,000 worth Shaquille O'Neal under scrutiny as FTX explores potential clawback of millions of dollars from Lakers' legend

During the 2022-23 NBA season, Shaquille O'Neal's involvement with the crypto platform FTX was one of the biggest news outside the NBA hardwood. FTX later collapsed, and Shaq was one of the several athletes served with lawsuits.

According to news reports, FTX is exploring a way to collect the payments the company handed out to certain athletes before its collapse. Court documents have begun reviewing payments to NBA legend O'Neal, tennis sensation Naomi Osaka and a few more athletes.

The NFT company partnered with Shaq as its spokesperson. He was also part of a commercial when he did a voice-over job featuring Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Not only that, he did a few more advertising jobs for the crypto company. This added to Shaq's $400 million net worth, but it could lead to him returning the payments that he received from FTX.

Expand Tweet

During the Eastern Conference Finals, Shaq was issued a lawsuit after Game 4 of the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat. According to reports, he had been avoiding lawyers, playing a game of cat and mouse with the legal executives.

World-class athletes, including O'Neal, Osaka, Curry, NFL's Tom Brady and more, were blamed for "investor losses." All parties have denied the statements addressing their collaboration with FTX.

You might also be interested in reading this: "Delusional and Stupid": Shaquille O'Neal takes Dominique Wilkins' corner in defense of Larry Bird

Shaquille O'Neal tells Bobbi Althoff that he's jealous of her

The former LA Lakers big man is known around the sports world as one of the richest celebrities right now. He's made a fortune playing professional basketball and made proper investments while earning a ton in the NBA.

Now, Shaquille O'Neal has revealed that he's jealous of podcaster Bobbi Althoff for a very specific reason.

Shaq was the most recent guest on "The Really Good Podcast." During the show, he delighted fans by generating a new meme with his "Love Doctor" introduction.

In the episode, O'Neal talked about how he's envious of the young podcaster.

"I wish I was your age 'cause I'd be making $700 million right now," Shaq said. "Because a lot of these young guys are my age, and that's what they're making now."

It's a slight dig by the former MVP to the contracts some players have been getting in the modern NBA.

For example, Fred VanVleet, who recently signed with the Houston Rockets, was granted a three-year, $130 million contract. VanVleet is a decent player, but most people think his accolades don't match up well with how much he's getting paid.

If Shaq were playing in the league now, he could be the first player in the NBA to get paid like French soccer megastar Kylian Mbappe, who was recently offered a $776 million salary by a club in Saudi Arabia.

Also read: "Dam, Gina" - Shaquille O'Neal comically references 'Martin' as USA get knocked out of FIBA World Cup 2023