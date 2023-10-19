"We're gonna get smacked": $48 million guard Donte DiVincenzo warns Knicks as Wizards drop 131 points in preseason loss

Donte DiVincenzo and the New York Knicks faced an embarrassing loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Led by Jordan Poole, the Wizards dropped 131 points against the Knicks’ 106. After the loss, DiVincenzo did not hold back and warned his team about the concerning condition of the defense.

When asked about the defensive aspect of his team's performance, DiVincenzo admitted that the Wizards performed badly. He also said that they have to address their defense before Oct. 26 when they face the Boston Celtics in their first regular season game:

“You start with the competitive nature. We all know that each and every one of us have more of a competitive side to us and we have to do that each and every night... a week from tonight is opening night and if we're not ready, we're gonna get smacked.”

Last season, the New York Knicks had a defensive rating of 114.2 in the regular season. However, in the playoffs, they were the best team in the league with a defensive rating of 107.8.

Donte DiVincenzo understands the importance of defense for a team to win games. He played a crucial part in the Golden State Warriors lineup under Steve Kerr and averaged 9.4 points in his last season. He shot 43.5 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from beyond the arc.

This offseason, DiVincenzo agreed four-year, $50 million contract with the New York Knicks. He spent over three years with the Milwaukee Bucks before he was traded to the Sacramento Kings during the 2021-22 season.

Donte DiVincenzo has championship experience to offer the Knicks

In the offseason, Donte DiVincenzo declined his player option from the Warriors and jumped into free agency. He got paid handsomely by the Knicks as he agreed to sign a four-year deal on July 8, 2023, and is set to earn $10.9 for this season.

DiVincenzo's biggest flex is his championship experience, the title he won with the Bucks in the 2020-21 season.

Perhaps, the Knicks took a step to not only address their three-point shooting but also their defense. DiVincenzo plays excellently with the ball in his hand, he can score on his own and make pin-point passes. He is a career 36.2% shooter from the three-point line. Last season, he finished with 55.6% in the paint.

Donte DiVincenzo has played with Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo, two of the best players of this generation. He is definitely going to capitalize on his experience with them on the court. It is hard to say how far his addition is going to carry the Knicks this season, but he makes them a better team than they were.