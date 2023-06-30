2023 NBA Free Agency - Donte DiVincenzo is set to leave the Warriors

Donte DiVincenzo is not expected to stay with the Golden State Warriors and will hit the 2023 NBA Free Agency in search of a more lucrative deal.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported that the 26-year-old will decline his $4.7 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent.

HoopsHype's Mike Scotto reported:

"Donte DiVincenzo won’t return to the Golden State Warriors, I’m told. He’s earned a pay raise. He may double what he could’ve gotten from Golden State. The Knicks are one of a handful of teams interested. When it comes to DiVincenzo, he’s competing in this market for similar money from mid-level exception teams with Bruce Brown and maybe Max Strus.

"Donte’s market is closer to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. There are also some teams with cap space that could look at him, but I think he’s a winner and a guy that would fit better on a contending team after playing both roles as a starter and coming off the bench for Golden State. The things teams like about him are he’s a good defender and the way he shot the three last year around 40 percent."

What Donte DiVincenzo will bring on the floor for a contending team?

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six

Donte DiVincenzo is coming off a solid season with the Warriors, where he averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field, including 39.7% from the 3-point range.

In the postseason, DiVincenzo averaged 5.5 points, 3.0 boards and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 37.5% from the field and 34.1% from the 3-point range. The Warriors got eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals, losing to the LA Lakers in six games (4-2) and failing to defend their title.

"He’s versatile and can play various roles," Anthony Slater of The Athletic said. "He’s well liked in the locker room. He hit the three well last year off the dribble at times even. He’s kind of a secondary playmaker. He rebounds incredibly well for his position. He wins. He won in college. He was on a Bucks team that won the championship.

"He was a winning component to the Warriors last year. The Warriors would’ve loved to have him back, but they knew the deal when they got him on a below-market deal understanding that he’d play so well that he’d play himself out of the market for him. The most they can pay him is $5.4 million. We know that’s not happening."

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Game 5

After playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings and Warriors, and winning an NBA championship (2021), Donte DiVincenzo seeks a lucrative deal with a contending team, however his bench role is not expected to change moving forward.

He is expected to have interest from many teams this offseason due to his ability to defend, score and play an abundance of different roles.

“The thing with Donte is how consistently he can make 3s,” Bobby Marks said of Donte DiVincenzo. “If he could shoot in the high 30’s, low 40’s, there’s no way Golden State gets him on that deal last summer and he’s probably a $20-plus million-a-year player because of all the other things he does. …

"[With the Bucks], he wasn’t a guy that teams had to totally respect his spacing, so they could sag off him, sort of play Giannis [Antetokounmpo] with help. He’s not a guy that teams feel they need to stay attached to as a shooter coming off screens.”

For Golden State, the departure of Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo makes it clear that newly-acquired All-Star guard Chris Paul will come off the bench.

