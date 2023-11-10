$5.7 million Lakers star's baby mama agrees with Shaquille O'Neal's viral philosophical tweet

Shaquille O'Neal has often dropped pearls of wisdom on social media. One of his philosophical tweets from a couple of days ago had a nod of appreciation from Christian Wood's baby mama, Yasmine Lopez.

Earlier last month, Lopez had generated buzz for allegedly biting a woman who the Los Angeles Lakers star reportedly had an affair with. Now, she agrees with the former NBA champion's tweet about life as one ages. In his tweet, O'Neal had said:

"The older you get the more you realize how precious life is. You have no desire for drama, conflict or stress. You just want good friends, a cozy home, food on the table, and people who make you happy."

The same was shared as a story on Instagram by Lopez, who has a net worth of $5.7 million.

The former Lakers big was spot-on with his words. He's at that stage of his life where drama and conflict are unnecessary. Lopez seems to agree with this philosophy in life, and maybe that's how she wants to shape her life.

Shaquille O'Neal opened up about "messing up" his relationships

In one of his earlier interviews, Shaquille O'Neal kept it real about his relationships. Speaking to R&B star Monica on her Apple Music Hits show, 'Mo Talk Radio', he spoke about his relationships with Arnetta Yardbourgh and Shaunie Nelson.

"I had two perfect women, and I messed it up. My first one was my baby mother, Arnetta, and then I met Shaunie. Shaunie was also a perfect woman, and I messed it up. Yeah, you know, we were young and always just doing dumb stuff.

"But the good thing about our relationship is that they forgave me, and we have a good relationship now. But when you ask me about the perfect woman – I had two perfect women, and I messed it up, just by, you know, being dumb."

There's a lot of realization from Shaquille O'Neal's end that he did not value his relationships. That led to him losing two women who he believed were perfect in every sense of the word.

Over the years, the four-time NBA champion has made a case for himself as a man for the people with his philanthropy. He has often made headlines for being very generous to those in need, which has earned him massive respect from fans.