5 landing spots for Collin Sexton if Jazz decides to trade 'Young Bull'

Explosive guard Collin Sexton is in a murky situation with the Utah Jazz. The team just blew up its roster and has prioritized the youth movement to surround veterans Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson. With that, this former Alabama Crimson Tide may be packing his bags as soon as general manager Danny Ainge finds the right trade partner.

After four years playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sexton arrived in Utah via a sign-and-trade along with Markannen, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks and two future pick swaps.

In 48 games last season, the former FIBA U17 World Cup MVP averaged a career-low 14.3 points, 2.9 assists and 2.2 rebounds. His full potential has not been utilized by the Jazz as he once scored 24.3 ppg two seasons earlier.

Five trade destinations where Collin Sexton may be a good fit

Danny Ainge has been known as an active trader since he was a GM for the Boston Celtics. Now with the Jazz, they just drafted Keyonte George, who is expected to be the team's starting point guard and fits better in the position with his passing ability.

Sexton is buckets once given his minutes and has three years and $51 million left on his contract. That is a cheap price for a scorer, especially since the salary cap is expected to increase in the next few years.

Here are some teams that may be able to utilize Colin Sexton's talents:

#1, Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray have been carrying the load for the Atlanta Hawks but the team needs one scorer around to keep the momentum going. Adding a player like Sexton will help relieve the team's top two stars and form a solid guard rotation.

#2, Washington Wizards

The Wizards look to build the team around Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole after trading Bradley Beal in the offseason. Poole is expected to tandem with Tyus Jones in the backcourt, and Collin Sexton would be a good addition starting or coming off the bench to add to their guard rotation. Poole and Sexton could share ball-handling duties and may feed off each other if one gets a hot hand.

#3, OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder have something going for them as they made the play-in tournament sans Chet Holmgren. Jalen Williams stepped up during his rookie year while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey formed a solid frontcourt.

This team will now have to invest in depth. OKC has a ton of first-round picks that Ainge would be interested in taking in, and Collin Sexton can come in to add another scoring dimension off the bench or even sometimes as a starter.

#2, Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic are a few pieces away from contending for a playoff spot in the deeper NBA Eastern Conference. As Markele Fultz is fitting the bill as the starting point guard, adding Collin Sexton as the shooting guard will give the team more scoring on the wing alongside Franz Wagner, who had a good FIBA World Cup campaign for Germany.

#1, San Antonio Spurs

Now that Victor Wembanyama is a Spur, this team looks to surround him with players who can help him grow. Collin Sexton can come in and become a starting guard and help in the scoring department. Whether you bench Tre Jones or Devin Vassell, this team still needs a lot of help in most areas, and this is the best spot for Sexton to shine under Greg Popovich.