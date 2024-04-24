5 NBA players with most major regular-season award wins

During Tuesday night's TNT NBA playoff broadcast, the league unveiled its first 2023-24 major regular-season award winner. Philadelphia 76ers star guard Tyrese Maxey earned Most Improved Player honors, beating out finalists Coby White and Alperen Sengun.

The NBA will continue revealing its major award winners during its upcoming TNT playoff coverage, starting with Sixth Man of the Year on Wednesday. That will be followed by its Clutch Player of the Year and Coach of the Year winner announcements on Thursday and Sunday.

The league will conclude its awards distribution with its three most highly anticipated trophies: Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player.

CPOY was introduced last season, with Sacramento Kings star guard De'Aaron Fox being named the award's inaugural winner. So, it doesn't have much historical significance yet. Meanwhile, COY isn't a player award.

However, players have long had the chance to win the other five awards, with several securing top honors in multiple categories over their careers.

On that note, here are the five players with the most combined MVP, DPOY, ROY, 6MOY and MIP trophies.

5 NBA players who have racked up most major regular-season awards

#T2. LeBron James (5 awards)

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James

The only active player on this list, LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is one of three players with five major NBA regular-season awards. James has secured four MVPs, two with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2009 and 2010) and two with the Miami Heat (2012 and 2013) through 21 seasons. He also won the 2004 ROY award with Cleveland.

#T2. Wilt Chamberlain (5 awards)

NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain

The second player with five major regular-season awards is legendary big man Wilt Chamberlain. He earned four MVPs, one with the Philadelphia Warriors (1960) and three with the Philadelphia 76ers (1966, 1967 and 1968), over his 14-year career. Chamberlain also won the 1960 ROY award with the Warriors.

#T2. Bill Russell (5 awards)

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell is the third player with five major regular-season awards, all MVPs (1958, 1961, 1962, 1963 and 1965). Russell likely would have won several DPOY trophies over his 13-year career if the award existed when he played. However, it wasn't introduced until the 1982-83 season, 13 years after his 1969 retirement.

#T1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (7 awards)

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Legendary center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar received seven major regular-season awards over 20 seasons, one of two players to do so. Abdul-Jabbar collected an NBA-record six MVPs, three with the Milwaukee Bucks (1971, 1972, 1974) and three with the LA Lakers (1976, 1977 and 1980). He also won the 1970 ROY award with Milwaukee.

#T1. Michael Jordan (7 awards)

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan also attained seven major regular-season awards over his 15-year career. Jordan won five MVPs (1988, 1991, 1992, 1996 and 1998), one DPOY (1988) and the 1985 ROY award. He is the first player to secure all three trophies, with San Antonio Spurs legend David Robinson being the only other to do so.

