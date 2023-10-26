50 Cam Thomas-inspired fantasy basketball team names to try for the 2023-24 NBA season 

Cam Thomas is off to a blistering start with the Brooklyn Nets and he has been a hot pick up for NBA Fantasy teams. With the current trend looking good for him, some fantasy team owners are changing their team names to fit into the streaky performance of Thomas.

Here we explore some NBA Fantasy team names that you can dedicate to the Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas:

50 NBA Fantasy team names that you can dedicate to Cam Thomas:

Cam you dig it? Here we Cam I'm Camming Cam here! Cam on! Cam-Ma Chameleon Thomas' Magic Touch A Three from Cam Cam Fly With Me Cam Corder Flash for the Cam Cam Swoosh Cam to the Nets Ball Cam Home Cam to my house Cam Not Tankin Cam-Paign Cam-Pire State Building Cam-Poweder Rangers Cam's Net Profit Cam-Pire Diaries Cam-Paign Consultants Cam Pain Cam-Paign Managers Cam-Paign Supporters Cam Era Your Fantasy Cam-pions Cam-Pions Cam "Not Reddish" Thomas Cam "Not Johnson" Thomas Cam "Not Whitmore" Thomas It's the Cam Era Cam Era Time Pose for the CamEra Cam You Find Me? Cam's Corner Three Cam Zone Get the Cam Out Selfie Cam Dash Cam CCTV Cam Areal Cam Training Cam Basketball Cam Police Cam Body Cam Movie Cam Point-and-Shoot Cam Action Cam Stereo Cam

Cam Thomas NBA Fantasy Value

Entering the 2023-24 NBA Fantasy Season, Cam Thomas is ranked 224 in the preseason and even fell down to 265 in Yahoo! However, this will eventually change as he comes off the bench and starts to outplay Cam Johnson and Spencer Dinwiddie.

As of this writing, Thomas already has 35 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and shot 13-20 from the field. He has been the best Nets player with 3:05 to go in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers on opening night.

With the Nets still shaky on their rotations and Ben Simmons still struggling to find his shots, Thomas comes off the bench to fill in the void. He is mostly available in most 12-team NBA Fantasy leagues and should be in your consideration if you need depth in the SG and SF positions.