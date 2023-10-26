50 Cam Thomas-inspired fantasy basketball team names to try for the 2023-24 NBA season 

Basketball
By Ernest Leo Hernandez
Modified Oct 26, 2023 02:13 GMT
Cleveland Cavaliers v Brooklyn Nets
Cam Thomas has been a hot pick up in NBA Fantasy leagues

Cam Thomas is off to a blistering start with the Brooklyn Nets and he has been a hot pick up for NBA Fantasy teams. With the current trend looking good for him, some fantasy team owners are changing their team names to fit into the streaky performance of Thomas.

Here we explore some NBA Fantasy team names that you can dedicate to the Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas:

50 NBA Fantasy team names that you can dedicate to Cam Thomas:

  1. Cam you dig it?
  2. Here we Cam
  3. I'm Camming
  4. Cam here!
  5. Cam on!
  6. Cam-Ma Chameleon
  7. Thomas' Magic Touch
  8. A Three from Cam
  9. Cam Fly With Me
  10. Cam Corder
  11. Flash for the Cam
  12. Cam Swoosh
  13. Cam to the Nets
  14. Ball Cam Home
  15. Cam to my house
  16. Cam Not Tankin
  17. Cam-Paign
  18. Cam-Pire State Building
  19. Cam-Poweder Rangers
  20. Cam's Net Profit
  21. Cam-Pire Diaries
  22. Cam-Paign Consultants
  23. Cam Pain
  24. Cam-Paign Managers
  25. Cam-Paign Supporters
  26. Cam Era
  27. Your Fantasy Cam-pions
  28. Cam-Pions
  29. Cam "Not Reddish" Thomas
  30. Cam "Not Johnson" Thomas
  31. Cam "Not Whitmore" Thomas
  32. It's the Cam Era
  33. Cam Era Time
  34. Pose for the CamEra
  35. Cam You Find Me?
  36. Cam's Corner Three
  37. Cam Zone
  38. Get the Cam Out
  39. Selfie Cam
  40. Dash Cam
  41. CCTV Cam
  42. Areal Cam
  43. Training Cam
  44. Basketball Cam
  45. Police Cam
  46. Body Cam
  47. Movie Cam
  48. Point-and-Shoot Cam
  49. Action Cam
  50. Stereo Cam

Cam Thomas NBA Fantasy Value

Entering the 2023-24 NBA Fantasy Season, Cam Thomas is ranked 224 in the preseason and even fell down to 265 in Yahoo! However, this will eventually change as he comes off the bench and starts to outplay Cam Johnson and Spencer Dinwiddie.

As of this writing, Thomas already has 35 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and shot 13-20 from the field. He has been the best Nets player with 3:05 to go in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers on opening night.

With the Nets still shaky on their rotations and Ben Simmons still struggling to find his shots, Thomas comes off the bench to fill in the void. He is mostly available in most 12-team NBA Fantasy leagues and should be in your consideration if you need depth in the SG and SF positions.

How did Michael Jordan's gambling "habit" taint his image?

Edited by Veer Badani
