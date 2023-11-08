6'1" Dennis Schroder gets real on 7'4" Victor Wembanyama contesting his 3-point shots: "That's the reason I air-balled it"

The Toronto Raptors played against the San Antonio Spurs for the first time last week, allowing them to see how good Victor Wembanyama really is. In their game, Dennis Schroder had difficulty shooting over the French man, and he explained the reason behind an airball that he shot over the first overall.

Schroder stands at 6-foot-1, which means he's not the tallest in the league, but he makes up for it through his intelligent scoring. Compared to Wemby, who stands at 7-foot-4, getting a shot over the rookie center would be daunting. The 2023 FIBA World Cup MVP had a hard time shooting over the big man, causing him to shoot two airballs from the three.

"So for me, I did try to shoot two threes over him and airballed it because I wasn't sure if he's blocking it or not," Schroder said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He was asked if he could see the rim during those two moments when Wemby decided to close out on him. Schroder had this to say:

"Not really, that's the reason why I airballed it. That was kinda funny."

Expand Tweet

Schroder's experience playing against the talented center demonstrates that Wemby's physical characteristics offer him a significant advantage over others. His length offers him an advantage in being a defensive nightmare for opposing teams. Guards, in particular, who aren't blessed with height, will have a terrible time playing against someone like him.

Wembanyama has played all of the Spurs' seven games so far. He's done an excellent job so far, averaging 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks. As impressive as he is on the offensive end, fans can't get enough of how great he is on the defensive end.

You might also be interested in reading this: "I don’t need your help" - Leaked audio shows Victor Wembanyama beefing with Dennis Schroder during Spurs vs Raptors game

Victor Wembanyama was named as one of the best young players in the NBA

Annually, ESPN releases a list of the 25 best NBA players under 25 years of age. Despite only playing seven games so far, Victor Wembanyama made it to the list and is considered to be one of the best rising stars. Wemby didn't just make the cut, as he's listed as the third-best player under 25 years old.

He wasn't the only rookie to be featured in the list. Scoot Henderson and Chet Holmgren were both part of the list, at number 23 and number 13, respectively.

Wemby was able to beat All-Star players like Zion Williamson, Tyrese Haliburton, and Ja Morant. Everyone is in awe of how great of a player the center is, which is not a surprise as he is one of the best young stars in the league.

Also read: "It’s not as big as I expected" - Victor Wembanyama shares his underwhelming first impression of Madison Square Garden