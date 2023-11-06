"I don’t need your help" - Leaked audio shows Victor Wembanyama beefing with Dennis Schroder during Spurs vs Raptors game

The San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama took on the Toronto Raptors in their previous game but weren't fortunate enough to get the win. Still, Wemby was still able to give fans something to cheer for with his outstanding defense. Hours after the game, leaked audio can be heard of the rookie's encounter with Dennis Schroder.

The game was quite close as it ended in overtime and both teams played hard until the last minute. In one play, Wemby was trying to close out on Schroder but fell to the floor. The German guard offered to help the rookie to get up but was ignored.

It was revealed that the two had a bit of back and forth verbally when Schroder told Wemby that he was trying to help him. The 7-foot-4 big man had an interesting reply to the 2023 FIBA World Cup MVP.

"I don’t need your help," Wemby replied to Schroder.

For a rookie, it takes guts to tell that to anyone in the NBA. But everyone knows that Wemby is a different type of player and his competitive drive has started to kick in. Maybe the old-school players will appreciate it more, but it could be something that newer players may not be accustomed to.

In their game, the French big man had 20 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. That wasn't enough to propel his team to victory. He added five blocks to the stat sheet and showed how much of a threat he is on both ends of the floor.

Former NBA star thinks Victor Wembanyama could win the MVP award this season

Winning the MVP award isn't easy, even for seasoned players in the NBA. But Metta Sandiford-Artest gave his interesting take on what Victor Wembanyama can possibly achieve this season. According to him, the rookie could win the MVP award this season, which has happened in the past.

"Wem is winning 10 titles potentially." Metta posted on X. "He might win MVP this year. Definitely 1st team all defense and 1st team all NBA. Potentially the 1st player to be most improved as a rookie"

The first part of his post had fans intrigued; however, his last sentence isn't quite clear. A player can't be awarded the Most Improved Player award if he hasn't shown anything to improve on from the previous season.

Still, Wemby making it to the All-Defensive and All-NBA teams isn't far-fetched. If the Frenchman stays consistent and gradually improves his style of play, there's a chance he'll be rewarded after the season.

