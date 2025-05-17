"'92 Playoffs legend lives again!"- NBA fans stunned as Michael Jordan’s long-lost Ferrari mysteriously resurfaces after a decade

A post on X/Twitter announced that Michael Jordan's iconic Ferrari 512 TR had been seen in public for the first time since 2010. The luxury car became iconic after Jordan was pictured getting out of the car outside the Chicago Bulls arena for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks in 1992.

Ad

Notably, the car was sold at the Barrett-Jackson auction in 2010, and seemingly disappeared off the face of the planet since. NBA fans were buzzing after its reappearance after a decade.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reacting to the post, a fan candidly recalled the iconic 1992 playoffs.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"MJ's iconic Ferrari 512 TR is back! Lost since 2010, this '92 Playoffs legend lives again!" the fan wrote.

A fan wrote that the car belonged inside the museum.

"That belongs in a museum next to his sneakers and rings. 🐐🏎️," the fan wrote.

A fan compared the situation to Jordan's return in 1995 after retirement in 1993.

Ad

"That car disappeared like MJ in ‘93 and just pulled a comeback like ‘95," the fan wrote.

A fan quipped that the car was in LeBron James' garage all these years.

"They found it in Lebrons garage, he wanted to drive like the GOAT," the fan wrote.

A fan compared the Ferrari's value to MJ to a pair of headphones.

"Imagine losing a Ferrari like it’s a pair of headphones," the fan wrote.

Ad

A fan hilariously wrote that the car was missing because MJ lost it in a bet.

"Knowing Jordan, he probably made a bet with that car and lost the bet. The "missing" part was probably him finally being able to win it back in another bet!" the fan wrote.

In 1995, Michael Jordan sold the car to Chris Gardner, the renowned businessman whose life inspired the 2006 movie The Pursuit of Happyness, and it next showed up for auction in 2010. The third owner was diagnosed with cancer shortly after acquiring the car. The luxury vehicle has been in his possession since, largely unused.

Ad

Hershel Zelcer, an automotive enthusiast and historian, and his team tracked the car to the third owner in late April.

Zelcer and his team were in luck because the owner's house and the car were intact despite the January wildfire ravaging Los Angeles. The vehicle is reportedly being sent to Italy for restoration.

Michael Jordan returns to NBA, joins NBC as special contributor

Michael Jordan is returning to the NBA once again. The Bulls legend is set to join NBC as a special contributor for the next season, as the network returns after 25 years.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

MJ's role in the network's coverage of NBA basketball is still unknown, but surely the fans would get to hear Jordan talk basketball.

"I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC," Michael Jordan said in his statement as communicated by NBC. "The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I'm excited about being a special contributor to the project. I'm looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October."

After 1962, NBC resumed broadcasting NBA games in 1990 and held the deal during Michael Jordan's peak era. Michael Jordan announced his retirement in 1999, and a year later, ABC became the broadcasting network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More