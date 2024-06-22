"A time was had": Russell Westbrook's wife Nina Westbrook shares snippets of Taylor Swift's electrifying Wembley performance

During the offseason of the NBA, Nina Westbrook, wife of Clippers star Russell Westbrook, took a break for some pop culture mayhem. Last Friday, she attended Taylor Swift's long-awaited Eras Tour show at London's historic Wembley Stadium and posted stories on her Instagram.

Nina Westbrook shared her highlights from Swift's high-energy on-stage routine and Wembley's raucous crowd in a string of bright clips. Every story was full of anticipation that has come to be a hallmark of a Swift show - from the star's glittering ensembles to fans' belting singalongs.

Here are some of the pictures along with her daughters, Skye and Jordyn.

"A time was had" following with a heart gesture.

Nina Westbrook on her IG story

Taylor Swift's sold-out Wembley concert was another stop of her global tour. Fans and celebrities have been flocking to witness the pop icon take the stage.

The Westbrooks' night at the show was a little celebration of family and fun. Russell and his wife Nina have earned a reputation for their family values as well as for being very interactive with fans, often giving them a glimpse of their life away from the court.

Russell Westbrook's wife Nina shares vineyard life during a holiday getaway in Switzerland

Along the way, wife Nina Westbrook has been there as a constant source of strength and encouragement to NBA star Russell Westbrook. She recently enjoyed a jaunt to Switzerland.

Nina shared her Switzerland journey on social media. She posted pictures of the stunning surroundings and serene atmosphere of her holiday.

One of the photos that Nina posted to her Instagram handle showed her by the ocean and a video in the vineyard sipping on Dézaley wine with her friends. Nina captioned the post:

"Contemplating life on the vineyard with @bebesefo 🍇"

Nina was also joined by her kids on vacation and Bertille Sefolosha, as she is married to former Swiss basketball player, Thabo Sefolosha. He was Westbrook's teammate when they played for the Houston Rockets. The pair of NBA players' wives have gotten very close.