Aaron Gordon shoe The AG 4.0 'Someday’ released: Price, colorway & more revealed

Aaron Gordon released his fourth signature shoe, months after winning the 2023 NBA championship. Details of Gordon's new pair have been released as well, including a limited edition colorway for fans to experience.

The AG 4.0 "Someday" has been released and it's priced at $100 at 361usa.com and the KICKS CREW website. As for the colorway, it looks like Gordon had a lot of fun with his new pair. The "Someday" colorway was inspired by a childhood note by the NBA star to himself about his dreams of becoming a professional basketball player.

The new colorway will be among the other AG 4.0 that boasts seven more colorways. Gordon's pair has the "JIMI," "SELF-REFLECTION," "ICE BLADE," "RENEW WITH ONE DEGREE BEYOND," "Winning Moment," "Backyard," and "BE-WATER."

Gordon went out of his way to pay tribute to Bruce Lee and have a separate colorway for the legend. Also, the "Winning Moment" colorway is a special colorway dedicated to his 2023 title run with the Nuggets.

The high-flying star was a huge help to the team and averaged 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for Denver.

Aaron Gordon isn't done hanging out with Nikola Jokic in Serbia

Part of the fun during the offseason is when international players get the chance to go back home and relax. This is what Nikola Jokic has been waiting for after the Nuggets won the 2023 championship. This time around, his fellow frontcourt mate, Aaron Gordon, went with him.

The two were seen together watching Jokic's horse compete in a race. Gordon and Jokic cheered together and the five-time All-Star's horse won the race. Both players seemed very happy as they jumped and took photos after the race.

Following that, another video of the two stars was posted online. Both were spending a night out and even had a live band around them. The NBA players were dancing outdoors and having an amazing time together.

With their chemistry through the roofs this summer, there's a chance that they'll have a great year together next season.

