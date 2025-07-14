"Aawww so cute" - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Deion Sanders & others react to Patrick Beverley's proposal to Mandana Bolourchi in Monaco

Patrick Beverley made a life-changing decision in his personal life on Sunday. The free-agent NBA player got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Mandana Bolourchi. The big news from the Beverley household received love from the sports world.
Beverley posted pictures from the big moment on his Instagram handle. Beverley sat on his knees in the first picture while putting the ring on Bolourchi's finger.
The proposal had a romantic setting with rose petals scattered on the floor and the stairs. Bolourchi wore a printed maxi dress, while Patrick Beverley wore a pair of gray pants and a white T-shirt.
"Forever…She Said Yes 💍," Beverley wrote in the caption.
The big announcement received congratulatory messages from his fellow NBA players, including his former Milwaukee Bucks teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo.
"Aaawwww so cute 🤎💯," Antetokounmpo wrote.
Beverley also got a big message from former NBA player Danny Green.
"Congrats gang!!!" Green commented.
LA Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt hyped up Beverley.
"Big time. Congrats my boy."
Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas also congratulated Beverley with a hilarious message.
"Gotta be love if he Doing it in the Jordans Congrats Big Dog."
Detroit Pistons star Tobias Harris also congratulated Beverley.
"Congrats bro!!!!!!!!"
Colorado Buffaloes football head coach Deion Sanders also congratulated the free-agent NBA player with a message.
"My brother, that's a beautiful thang," Sanders wrote.
LA Clippers big man and Beverley's former teammate, Ivica Zubac, commented on the post with a heart emoji.
Who is Patrick Beverley's fiancée Mandana Bolourchi?
Patrick Beverley and Mandana Bolourchi started dating in 2021, when he was playing for the LA Clippers. Since then, Bolourchi has been on Beverley's side through the toughest times. Bolourchi was a regular presence during Beverley's NBA games.
According to Voyage LA, Bolourchi was born in Iran and grew up in Tehran, Dubai & Los Angeles. After moving to LA, Bolourchi gained a name in the fashion and social media world. Since then, she has worked as an interior designer and lifestyle influencer. She also works as a philanthropist and an investor.
In 2022, Bolourchi launched "Mandana Beverly Hills," her line of hair products. She was supported by Patrick Beverley, who was also at the launch event.
