“Absolutely, I'll definitely be a participant”: $100,000,000 worth Damian Lillard sets sights on Blazers' part-ownership

NBA All-Star Damian Lillard may no longer be playing for the Portland Trail Blazers but is interested to be a part-owner of the team in the future if the opportunity arises.

Traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in the offseason after 11 eventful years in the Rose City, ‘Dame’ said that he would be a willing participant to be a part of the Blazers organization after his playing days are over.

He told Landon Buford of USA Today:

"Absolutely, absolutely, I'll definitely be a participant in that.”

Ownership of the Blazers moving forward has been in discussion following the death of longtime owner Paul Allen in Oct. 2018.

Several parties, including Nike founder Phil Knight, made offers to buy the team, but the family of Allen, particularly his sister Jody Allen, declined them and said that the team was not for sale. Nevertheless, questions remain whether they remain steadfast about not selling the Blazers.

Of course, before Damian Lillard, whose net worth is $100 million in 2023, considers being a part-owner, his focus is on building his legacy as a player, including winning his first NBA title with the Bucks.

In his first year in Milwaukee, Damian Lillard, 33, is going for 25 points, 6.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest in 48 games, helping the Bucks to a 34-19 record, third in the Eastern Conference.

Damian Lillard appreciates warm reception in Portland return

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star guard Damian Lillard recently played his first game in Portland after being traded in the offseason. He was very appreciative of the warm reception he received at Rip City.

The Bucks played the Trail Blazers in Portland on Jan. 31 in a tightly fought contest, which the home team won, 119-116. Lillard finished with 25 points against his former team, also adding seven assists.

Before the game, ‘Dame’ spoke about the warm reception he got in his return and the time he played for them (via NBA.com):

“I loved the organization. I loved everybody I went to work with every day. And I think what made it the hardest is it wasn’t a broken relationship. So coming back, being able to be here, I’m in a great situation.

“The reason it all came about in the first place was for a chance to win it all. We couldn’t be at that place at the same time. So I come back with love, and I’m excited to be back in the Moda Center.”

Damian Lillard was selected sixth overall by the Blazers in the 2012 NBA draft. He spent 11 years with them, becoming a seven-time All-Star and establishing his legend by being named in the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

During his stay in Portland, he averaged 25.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 rebounds.

