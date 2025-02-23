"AD already having flashes of all the memes coming out" - NBA fans in splits as Anthony Davis gets hilariously duped by $365 million Dodgers star

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts' pank on Anthony Davis left NBA fans in splits on social media. In a video posted on Sunday, by All Things Mavs on X, formerly known as Twitter, Betts sat on the ground holding his hand, while someone in the background said that the Dodgers right fielder could have hurt his hand.

Ad

Anthony Davis kept looking at the baseball star with utter apprehension. The video was part of Davis' "Foul Play with Anthony Davis" comedy prank show. However, the $365 million Dodgers star [per Spotrac] made it look like Davis had actually injured him while pulling off the prank. Even Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts played along with Betts.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Some of the fans hilariously trolled Anthony Davis saying that the Mavs star was already having flashes of the memes that would have come if the injury had been real.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

AD already having flashes of all the memes coming out after this "injury" report," the fan wrote.

"AD was getting flashbacks the whole time😂😂," another fan wrote.

One of them wrote that when Davis was traded to the Mavs, he had probably thought that it was a prank.

Ad

"AD prob thought the trade was part of the prank show when he found out," the fan wrote.

Some fans found a hilarious irony that the Mavs star was thrown an injury prank in his face.

"Him getting pranked by someone getting injured is crazy work," the fan wrote.

Some fans gave Dave Roberts his flowers for his great acting.

"Damn, Dave Roberts sold the hell out of that.😂," the fan wrote

Ad

"Dave Roberts for the Oscar 😂," another fan wrote.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd gives update on Anthony Davis injury

The Dallas Mavericks had one of the most unfortunate seasons in the NBA. The Anthony Davis trade was supposed to give a boost to the team going forward into the season and also the playoffs. However, the star player went down with an injury in his first game in a Mavs uniform.

Ad

Amidst all the unfortunate news clouding the Mavs' season, coach Jason Kidd had good news for the Mavs fans. In conversation with the media, Kidd said that Davis had been doing better and has been in the weight room and has even been on the court shooting the ball.

"He’s doing better,” Kidd said. “I saw him in the weight room and then on the court shooting, so a lot of positive stuff. It’s always good to see."

Ad

Expand Tweet

According to Mavs PR on X, Anthony Davis' injury status will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Davis' recovery timeline is expected in March. If the news of his health comes positive, the Mavericks will have a legitimate chance to make a playoff run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.