"Adam said f**k the cops"- NBA stuns fans with another investigation on Josh Giddey's alleged underage girl scandal

OKC Thunder guard Josh Giddey looked like he was off the hook after authorities closed his case, which centered around him allegedly being in a relationship with a minor. But fans were surprised when they found out on Thursday that the league decided to conduct its investigation into the matter.

The Newport Beach Police Department had closed the case, according to reports on Wednesday. This came after finding no corroborating evidence as the involved parties refused to talk to the authorities.

In the beginning, the league was involved in finding out the truth about what had happened to the OKC guard. However, when the authorities took over, the NBA stepped away. Now, the league wants to dig into the case, according to TMZ Sports.

Fans are curious to find out what happened with Giddey.

Why is the league investigating Josh Giddey?

Fans were surprised earlier this season when an X user alleged that Josh Giddey had a relationship with a high school minor. In the post, Giddey is intimately wrapping his arms around the girl's neck.

Another X post showed the alleged minor involved with Giddey saying that she was going out with the NBA player. In the video, the girl is in a club, partying with the Thunder player.

The Australian guard didn't give any comment about the matter and kept quiet whenever he was asked about it.

His fellow Australian player and former NBA star, Andrew Bogut, claimed that Giddey was played by the alleged minor about her age. With the video of them at the bar together, Bogut claimed that Giddey might have been fooled by the girl, causing backlash for him.

"From what I understand, ... I think the girl was younger," Bogut said. "From what I understand is the girl in question has lied about her age and said that she was of age at the time."

The NBA is trying to find out what had happened with Giddey.

The results of the league's findings could put his career in jeopardy. The league has been serious about keeping its image clean, which is why it didn't hesitate to suspend Ja Morant and Draymond Green for their actions last year.

