Josh Giddey off the hook in alleged relationship with minor scandal as police officially closes case: What we know so far

Earlier this season, OKC Thunder's Josh Giddey was reported as being in an alleged relationship with a minor. Most fans weren't happy with it and have patiently waited until the investigation was finalized. Now, the case has finally been closed and people are eager to find out what will happen to Giddey.

According to the Newport Beach Police Department, the case is officially closed. This came after the authorities found no corroborating evidence to prove that he was guilty of it. The people involved with the investigation refused to talk to authorities, which puts Giddey out of the microscope.

The NBA wanted to find out more details regarding the alleged relationship between Giddey and the minor. But Commissioner Adam Silver and the league took a step back when authorities got involved.

Reports state that the alleged minor and her family were not willing to cooperate with the authorities. Giddey, on the other hand, has not released any further statement regarding the case other than saying that he won't give further comment on the matter.

Since then, Giddey has played consistently for the Thunder and has been pretty active in playing. He's averaging 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists, which are some of the lowest numbers of his career.

Thunder head coach praises Josh Giddey for his play this season

While Josh Giddey has met a significant amount of criticism for his alleged relationship with a minor, the team still sees his value as one of their core players.

Head coach Mark Daigneault commented on the Australian star's improvement from his sluggish start at the season.

"He’s got some swagger right now," Daigneault said. "It’s a good example of these guys, there’s gonna be a lot of ups and downs for every single player. Nobody’s gonna have just a linear progression."

Giddey has slowly showed off his skills this season and people are starting to notice. In their recent game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the guard had an impressive game where he finished with a triple-double. The OKC guard finished the game with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in 22 minutes of action.

The 21-year-old has put aside the flak that he's received for his alleged relationship and focused on playing well for the team. His consistency has been a significant factor in the team's big to contend for the title this season.

