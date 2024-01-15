Josh Giddey shows off flair, combines Air Jordans and $24,000 Louis Vuitton bag ahead of OKC-Lakers

Josh Giddey and the OKC Thunder are not satisfied with being the second-best team in the Western Conference and are ready to make a statement with their outfit before every game.

Giddy is one of the leading men on the roster at least when it comes to fashion and it was apparent before the game between the Thunder and the LA Lakers. The Thunder’s young star arrived in style embellishing his style with a pair of Air Jordans and Louis Vuitton bag.

Josh Giddey was seen donning joggers and a hoodie while pairing it with a red jacket in LA. However, what stood out in his fitting was his $4,020 Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 and a black color $24,000 Louis Vuitton bag.

With the kind of money that NBA players make every year, possessing such expensive bags isn’t a big thing. Some players have also used fashion to represent their personality and their mentality ahead of the game.

Giddy has not only impressed fans with his game, but he is also keeping himself ready with his fashion. He is often seen showcasing his luxury brand attire. Only a few days ago he was seen donning a limited edition $5,390 Louis Vuitton monogram denim jacket before the game.

How is Josh Giddey performing this season for the OKC Thunder?

Since starting his career in the 2021-22 season, Josh Giddey has come a long way. In his rookie season, the 21-year-old averaged 12.5 PPG while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 26.3 percent from beyond the arc. His minutes slightly decreased in the 2022-23 season but Giddey’s shooting increased substantially.

However, amid allegations of having sex with a minor, Josh Giddey was also not having the best season of his career at the beginning of the season. In November Giddey was shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from the three-point line.

Since then, his numbers have only increased every month. In December he was shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc. By January, the OKC star is shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.

That is not it, Giddey has also made a massive adjustment in his game. Since November, his assists numbers have increased massively. Where he was averaging 4.4 APG in December, he is averaging 6.0 APG in January.

Giddey is also attempting fewer field goals while he is converting most of his shots into points. He is averaging 12.0 PPG while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 36.4 from the three-point line. He is also averaging 4.7 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game for the OKC.

