"Adam Silver ain’t slept in weeks"- Zion Williamson's desire for th***omes puts NBA fans in stitches

The Zion Williamson situation has undoubtedly caught the attention of Adam Silver by now. He can’t, however, do anything about it, except probably talk to the All-Star forward that he’s not being a role model with what’s happening.
Moriah Mills dropped another bomb accusing the New Orleans Pelicans superstar of allegedly wanting to do threesomes with a thick white girl. The spicy update didn’t take long for fans to react:
"Adam Silver ain’t slept in weeks"
Zion Williamson and his girlfriend Ahkeema caught media attention a few days ago when they had a gender reveal for their coming baby. The two invited close friends and relatives to the occasion and filmed the event.
The former Duke superstar spoke on the video, saying:
“You’re going to see this at some point. I don’t know what the future holds, but mommy and daddy love you. If you don’t know nothing else in this world, know that mommy and daddy love you for life.”
Once the video went viral, adult film star Moriah Mills quickly unloaded a ton of stunning details of her alleged relationship with Williamson. She included messages where the player asked her to stay with him in New Orleans. It also included a text from him where he asked Mills about the amount she was expecting monthly once she moves in with him.
She left the last one as an exclamation point:
“Better pray i’m not pregnant too because i’m definitely late.”
Adam Silver’s hands are full at the moment. The NBA Finals are only going to get more intense when Game 4 starts on Friday. The Denver Nuggets hold a 2-1 edge when the series returns to the Kaseya Center, the Miami Heat’s home court for the next game.
Basketball fans are still also waiting for the day Silver announces Ja Morant’s long-awaited punishment. The Memphis Grizzlies star is looking at a lengthy suspension for showing a gun on IG live on May 14.
Zion Williamson and Morant were former teammates for one year in AAU Basketball. “Zanos” was the No. 1 pick of the 2019 NBA Draft with “G12” coming in second to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Unlike the Ja Morant situation, Adam Silver can only watch the Zion Williamson drama unfold
Zion Williamson is young and single. Who he sleeps with and his sexual preference is his business. Adam Silver, the NBA and anybody else can’t do anything about it. Despite the nasty details Moriah Mills has shown to the public, Williamson will not be suspended by the league.
Ja Morant’s situation, on the other hand, will be clearer once the NBA Finals conclude. Silver told the media before the finals that the punishment will not be announced until after the championship series is over.
Basketball fans will surely notice with interest that the two names involved in the latest off-court controversies were the top picks of the 2019 draft. Both also had previously somewhat remained out of the public eye when it comes to non-basketball stuff until very recently.
