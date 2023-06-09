"Adam Silver ain’t slept in weeks"- Zion Williamson's desire for th***omes puts NBA fans in stitches

The Zion Williamson situation has undoubtedly caught the attention of Adam Silver by now. He can’t, however, do anything about it, except probably talk to the All-Star forward that he’s not being a role model with what’s happening.

Moriah Mills dropped another bomb accusing the New Orleans Pelicans superstar of allegedly wanting to do threesomes with a thick white girl. The spicy update didn’t take long for fans to react:

"Adam Silver ain’t slept in weeks"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

TS THROAT NYC @Mshooverthroat @moriahmillsss @Zionwilliamson Girl..... plz don't ellaborate on the weird shit... cos some of us want to keep our bag "fetishes cost", don't shame him too much sus. @moriahmillsss @Zionwilliamson Girl..... plz don't ellaborate on the weird shit... cos some of us want to keep our bag "fetishes cost", don't shame him too much sus.

Zion Williamson and his girlfriend Ahkeema caught media attention a few days ago when they had a gender reveal for their coming baby. The two invited close friends and relatives to the occasion and filmed the event.

The former Duke superstar spoke on the video, saying:

“You’re going to see this at some point. I don’t know what the future holds, but mommy and daddy love you. If you don’t know nothing else in this world, know that mommy and daddy love you for life.”

Once the video went viral, adult film star Moriah Mills quickly unloaded a ton of stunning details of her alleged relationship with Williamson. She included messages where the player asked her to stay with him in New Orleans. It also included a text from him where he asked Mills about the amount she was expecting monthly once she moves in with him.

She left the last one as an exclamation point:

“Better pray i’m not pregnant too because i’m definitely late.”

Hip Hop Ties @HipHopTiesMedia



“Better pray i’m not pregnant too because i’m definitely late.” Adult film actress Moriah Mills exposes alleged snapchat messages between her & Zion Williamson.“Better pray i’m not pregnant too because i’m definitely late.” Adult film actress Moriah Mills exposes alleged snapchat messages between her & Zion Williamson.👀😳 “Better pray i’m not pregnant too because i’m definitely late.” https://t.co/UQmjgnM2qZ

Adam Silver’s hands are full at the moment. The NBA Finals are only going to get more intense when Game 4 starts on Friday. The Denver Nuggets hold a 2-1 edge when the series returns to the Kaseya Center, the Miami Heat’s home court for the next game.

Basketball fans are still also waiting for the day Silver announces Ja Morant’s long-awaited punishment. The Memphis Grizzlies star is looking at a lengthy suspension for showing a gun on IG live on May 14.

Andscape @andscape



From AAU teammates in South Carolina to No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the NBA draft.



A lot of wrecked rims between these two 🏾 Zion Williamson and Ja MorantFrom AAU teammates in South Carolina to No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the NBA draft.A lot of wrecked rims between these two Zion Williamson and Ja MorantFrom AAU teammates in South Carolina to No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the NBA draft.A lot of wrecked rims between these two 💪🏾 https://t.co/NnQr6oSlzw

Zion Williamson and Morant were former teammates for one year in AAU Basketball. “Zanos” was the No. 1 pick of the 2019 NBA Draft with “G12” coming in second to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Unlike the Ja Morant situation, Adam Silver can only watch the Zion Williamson drama unfold

Zion Williamson is young and single. Who he sleeps with and his sexual preference is his business. Adam Silver, the NBA and anybody else can’t do anything about it. Despite the nasty details Moriah Mills has shown to the public, Williamson will not be suspended by the league.

Ja Morant’s situation, on the other hand, will be clearer once the NBA Finals conclude. Silver told the media before the finals that the punishment will not be announced until after the championship series is over.

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon Adam Silver on Ja Morant: “We’ve uncovered a fair amount of additional information. We probably could have brought it to a head now, but we’ve made the decision that it would be unfair to these players and these teams to announce that decision in the middle of this series.” Adam Silver on Ja Morant: “We’ve uncovered a fair amount of additional information. We probably could have brought it to a head now, but we’ve made the decision that it would be unfair to these players and these teams to announce that decision in the middle of this series.”

Basketball fans will surely notice with interest that the two names involved in the latest off-court controversies were the top picks of the 2019 draft. Both also had previously somewhat remained out of the public eye when it comes to non-basketball stuff until very recently.

Also read: Moriah Mills reveals how Zion Williamson asked her to look for a white girl for threesomes: "You s*x addict"

Poll : 0 votes