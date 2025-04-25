After daughter, Dennis Rodman's ex shares rare photos to celebrate son DJ Rodman's special day

Dennis Rodman's ex-wife, Michelle, shared rare pictures of her son, DJ Rodman, on social media to celebrate his special day. Michelle posted different moments of DJ's life, along with a warm birthday wish.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY 24 ❤️ You are amazing and perfect in every way. Blessed to call you SON 🙏🏼 YOU ARE MY SUNSHINE ☀️," Michelle captioned on Friday.

The post showed DJ's journey to adulthood. The first picture was Michelle holding him in her arms while sleeping, and the last snap was a family picture featuring family members.

Dennis was not in the pictures as he does not have a good relationship with his children and ex-wife. DJ's sister and soccer star, Trinity Rodman, also shared a picture alongside her brother on her Instagram story.

Dennis Rodman's daughter, Trinity Rodman, shares a picture with her brother on his birthday. (Credits: @trinity_rodman/Instagram)

DJ has followed in his father's footsteps and is a professional basketball player after spending five seasons in college. He plays for the Maine Celtics, the Boston Celtics' G League affiliate.

Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity Rodman shares a playful video montage to celebrate brother DJ Rodman's birthday

On Friday, Dennis Rodman's daughter, Trinity Rodman, shared a playful video montage on her Instagram story to celebrate her brother's birthday. She added a heartfelt wish for DJ.

"Happy birthday to the best big brother in the world❤️wouldn't be who I am without you by my side bro, bro forever and always my sidekick," Trinity wrote.

Trinity Rodman shares a playful montage featuring her brother on her IG story. (Credits: @trinity_rodman/Instagram)

The montage featured many playful moments of the siblings. In one clip, they did a TikTok dance and had a karaoke session inside a car in the next video. In another story, the Washington Spirits forward shared a video of her brother dancing in a club. She asked him to dance the same way on his birthday.

"Better be dancing like this tonight my boy😂😭😤," Trinity wrote.

Trinity Rodman shares her brother's dance video. (Credits: @trinity_rodman/Instagram)

The Rodman siblings have been supportive of each other. On Sunday, Trinity shouted out her brother's basketball training service on her Instagram.

