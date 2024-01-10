After being fined $4,087,073, Steve Kerr challenges Draymond Green to “leave the officials alone”

Golden State Warriors veteran star forward Draymond Green returned to practice on Tuesday after missing 12 games as part of his indefinite suspension. While his team is happy to have him back, Warriors coach Steve Kerr stressed that Golden State won’t tolerate any more of his outbursts.

Green last played on Dec. 12 against the Phoenix Suns. It was then that he struck Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face and was penalized with an indefinite suspension a day later.

During his suspension, Green participated in counseling sessions to help reform his behavior, per the NBA’s request. He then met with representatives of the Warriors, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association to prove that he was deserving of reinstatement.

However, given his vast history of erratic behavior, some are skeptical that Green will be able to keep himself in check. The former Defensive Player of the Year has lost a total of $4,087,073 from fines and suspensions over his 12-year career.

On Tuesday, Kerr touched on the Warriors’ expectations for Green, challenging him to leave the referees alone so that the team can focus on winning.

“Can he walk that line? Can he still play with fire and energy but leave the officials alone? That's the challenge,” Kerr said.

“It is going to be a big challenge, but we’re gonna ask him to do that. We need that so that we can focus on the game. His teammates need that so that we can focus on all of the little details that are alluding us right now, that are keeping us from being a consistent team.”

Without Draymond Green, the Warriors (17-19) have struggled to stay afloat in the competitive Western Conference. They have gone just 10-11 with him sidelined this season, including a 7-6 record since his suspension.

Through 15 games, Green is averaging 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 0.4 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.2 3-pointers per game on 49.0% shooting.

Can Draymond Green avoid confrontations with officials?

Of Draymond Green’s six career ejections, four have come in the last year.

Outside of the Jusuf Nurkic incident, Green was suspended five games for choking Minnesota Timberwolves star center Rudy Gobert on Dec. 14. He was also suspended one game for stepping on Sacramento Kings star center Domantas Sabonis’ chest during the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Additionally, Green received an automatic one-game suspension in March of last season for picking up his 16th technical foul of the season.

Most would agree that Green is unlikely to cut off all contact with officials. However, at the very least, he will have to avoid altercations with fellow players and cut down on his technical fouls. If not, he could once again be barred from the league.

According to Green, he understands the sense of urgency involved with his situation and is determined to help his team win.

“It’s urgent from a professional standpoint because I wasn’t hurt,” Green said Tuesday. “At least, my body wasn’t hurt. My mind was hurting, my feelings were hurt, but it wasn’t like some injury caused me off the court. It’s very urgent because I’ve cost my team enough. I’ve cost this organization enough.”

It remains to be seen if Green will live up to his words. But for now, the Warriors forward appears locked in on making a successful comeback.

