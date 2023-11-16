ESPN sports analyst Stephen A. Smith backed Patrick Beverley on his take on former teammate Karl-Anthony Town’s “timid” reaction to the headlock of Draymond Green on Rudy Gobert on Tuesday night.

Beverley said in his podcast that he was surprised that Towns did not do enough when his teammate Gobert was put on a headlock and dragged by Green during the scuffle early in the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors.

The fiery guard, who spent a season in Minnesota and now plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, said he was expecting Towns to have reacted more forcefully in coming to the aid of his teammate. To his disappointment, he did not see it from the three-time NBA All-Star.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In The Stephen A. Smith Show, Smith shared that what Beverley said of Towns was not wrong at all. He, however, underscored that it should be expected of the Timberwolves star, whom he believes is not really programmed for such rumblings.

Stephen A. Smith said:

“That's Patrick Beverley's perspective and I don't think he's wrong. I do think it's an indictment against Karl-Anthony Towns to some degree. But he ain't one of those rough riders anyway. He's a baller there's no question about it, but he ain't one to find himself in these kind of situations.”

Check out what he had to say below, beginning at 5:10:

The incident between Green and Gobert took place barely a quarter into the opening period of their teams’ game in San Francisco on Tuesday night.

Following the grabbing and shoving between Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels at midcourt, their teammates tried to separate them and pacify things, including Gobert, who held Thompson.

No sooner Green jumped on him and put him on a headlock before dragging him away. McDaniels, Thompson and Green were all ejected later in the game.

The NBA has ruled on the incident, suspending Green for five games without pay, taking into consideration his history with “unsportsmanlike acts.” Gobert, Thompson and McDaniels, meanwhile, were fined $25,000 each.

Stephen A. Smith sees Karl-Anthony Towns a fit with the Knicks

Stephen A. Smith may not see Karl-Anthony Towns as an enforcer but he believes the Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star can play and is a good fit with the New York Knicks.

The ESPN analyst and Knicks fan said that with the rise of young stars Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels and with Rudy Gobert now in the Twin Cities, the Timberwolves may not have it in them to keep all four together. Given this, he said New York should make a go for towns.

The popular sports TV personality shared on The Stephen A. Smith Show:

“The New York Knicks haven’t drafted a superstar since Patrick Ewing in 1985. I look at trade scenarios and let me tell you something right now. The Minnesota Timberwolves, you can’t keep Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert. I think you may have to let go of Karl Anthony Towns.”

“I’d love Karl Anthony Towns in New York. I’d love to see Jalen Brunson pass him the ball. I wish I could see it with him, Julius Randle, and Karl Anthony Towns. You got 11 picks over the next seven years. If I am the New York Knicks, I am getting on a phone with Minnesota.”

Expand Tweet

Towns is now in his ninth year in Minnesota after being selected first overall in the 2015 NBA rookie draft. He has been a three-time NBA All-Star with the Timberwolves and has had career averages of 23 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 blocks heading into the ongoing season.