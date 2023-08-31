Popular sports analyst Stephen A. Smith has had enough of NBA guard Ben Simmons yapping about what he intends to do moving forward and just wants the player to start showing up on the court.

Smith went on a tirade on his Stephen A. Smith Show podcast as he reacted to news that Simmons is “locked in” to returning to the Brooklyn Nets from injury.

He said that while he is happy to hear that, he just wants to see it happen and have less of Simmons making pronouncements about his conditioning and all.

Smith said:

“I have to confess to you that to some degree, it’s a little personal. I’m pretty pissed off with Ben Simmons right now. Seriously. I think Ben Simmons at this particular moment is trifling as hell. And I say that respectfully because I like him. I loved him as a player when he played. And I like him as a person. He’s a nice guy … But I have a problem with him because he’s actually talking before he does. This brother has been basketball’s version of Mr. Irrelevant for the last two years.”

The fiery analyst continued:

“And I want to emphasize this, too. I’m sensitive to mental health issues. It’s not a joke and I understand that. But I pay attention to the way you (Simmons) act when you are away from that environment. You know what I notice about Ben Simmons, he always makes sure he gets his money… "

Check out how Stephen A. Smith shared his throughts below:

Simmons spent most of the last two years on the sidelines for varying reasons, including injuries. He split time between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets, where he was traded in exchange for James Harden midway into last season.

He played 42 games for the Nets, averaging 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.3 steals.

Prior to the disappointing predicament he is currently in, Simmons, who was the top overall pick in the 2016 draft, was a three-time All-Star.

Things turned south for him in the 2021 playoffs, where he failed to deliver against the Atlanta Hawks. He was heavily criticized after the game. As a result, the star requested a trade (from the Sixers) thereafter.

"You're clapping more than cheerleaders and fans!" - Stephen A. Smith criticizes Ben Simmons for doing everything else except playing basketball for Brooklyn Nets

Similarly, Smith has long been on the case of NBA forward Ben Simmons, particularly how the latter is getting paid yet is nowhere to be seen on the court.

Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets midway through last season after requesting a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, where he exhausted his welcome after underperforming in the playoffs in 2021.

But while he is now with the Nets, Smith highlighted how he is still nowhere to be seen, as hoped.

In an appearance on the NBA Countdown last year, Smith had this to say:

"My concern is primarily Ben Simmons. Let me get this straight, this isn't Philly any longer, we can sit up there and speculate back and forth, as to his mental state of mind, and we certainly don't diminish the significance of that. But the bottom line is you're in Brooklyn now."

He added:

"Wilbon, J-Rose, you're on the bench, you're traveling with the team, you're chilling on the bench, you're smiling, you're getting up off the bench to celebrate plays from your teammates, you're clapping more than cheerleaders and fans and doing all of this other stuff, but you can’t bounce a basketball and get on the court? What the hell is going on here? This is some unacceptable stuff."

Stephen A. Smith on NBA Countdown:

Simmons spent four years with the Sixers after being selected first overall in the 2016 draft. He was a three-time All-Star while in Philadelphia. He was sent to the Nets in exchange for James Harden.

