"All that to hang 0 banners": LA Clippers' "Intuit Dome" debacle explodes on Twitter, NBA fans deliver mockery

The Intuit Dome, situated in Inglewood, California, will become the new home for the LA Clippers by the 2024-25 season. Designed to fulfill team owner Steve Ballmer's vision of a cutting-edge fan experience, the venue is gradually revealing glimpses of what's in store through released pictures.

The most recent photo shared by The Athletic's Law Murray on X, formerly Twitter, provides a perspective from the highest seats in the LA Clippers' new home:

Fans promptly shared their comments, with many quick to mock the LA Clippers franchise for its history of losses, citing that the team has no NBA championships to boast:

Expanding on the "banners" remark, a fan took a jab at the LA Clippers by suggesting that instead of hanging banners, they opted to use the space for additional seats:

Upon observing the view from the furthest seat in the Intuit Dome, certain fans express disappointment, perceiving a lack of value for the money spent:

Some playful banter likened watching from the inexpensive seats at the new venue to gazing down from a building or watching down from heaven:

Following decades of co-leasing with the LA Lakers at the now Crypto.com Arena, formerly Staples Center, there is satisfaction among some to witness the LA Clippers having their own dedicated venue to play ball:

What awaits fans at the Intuit Dome, the LA Clippers' new home?

The Intuit Dome, currently under construction, is poised to become the new home for the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2024-25 NBA season, marking a departure from their shared arrangement at the Crypto.com Arena with the LA Lakers.

This development followed a legal dispute with The Madison Square Garden Company, owners of the LA Lakers' former home, the Kia Forum. A groundbreaking ceremony for the new venue took place on Sept. 17, 2021.

The LA Clippers, historically lacking ownership in their home arenas, faced challenges with the neutralization process at Crypto.com Arena, covering up LA Lakers' achievements and altering court features before and after each game. LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer deemed a dedicated arena a top priority:

"We want the comfort and convenience of home, but the energy, excitement and enthusiasm of being able to smell the leather of the ball as it's moving around the court," Steve Ballmer said in the official Intuit Dome website.

The ceremony in September 2021 unveiled plans for the "basketball palazzo," featuring an 18,000-seat arena designed by AECOM, a practice facility, sports medicine clinic, team offices, retail space and a public outdoor plaza. The Intuit Dome is expected to be completed in 2024.

