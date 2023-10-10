5 best NBA venues as rated by fans

The 2023-24 NBA season is about to start and each fanbase is eager to cheer their respective teams. One of the most important aspects of an NBA franchise is the arena, the place where fans can watch two teams battle to get the victory. However, not all arenas are highly rated by fans due to several certain factors.

Watching a live NBA game is an experience every basketball fan should have once in their lifetime. An arena should not just provide comfortable seats and great views, but also an atmosphere that energizes the home team and makes visiting teams tremble.

The Golden State Warriors' Chase Center is the newest arena in the league, which was opened to the public in 2019. The LA Clippers are set to move to the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California next season.

Top 5 NBA venues, according to fans

The Stadiums Guide compiled reviews from several platforms such as Facebook, Google Maps, Trip Advisor and Yelp to find out which NBA venues are the best. They calculate the average rating from each platform to rank the top arenas from first to last.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five arenas in the NBA, according to the best fans in the world.

#1 - Paycom Center

The Paycom Center received the highest rating of 4.7 out of 5, and therefore, the best arena in the NBA. The home of the OKC Thunder was opened in 2002, but only became a basketball arena when the franchise arrived in 2008 following their move from Seattle.

According to Stadiums Guide, fans loved the aesthetic of Paycom Center and its comfortable seating. Games inside the arena were described as a viewing experience, but the thing that made them stand out was the amazing food in and out of the venue.

#2 - FedEx Forum

Sitting behind Paycom Center in second place is the FedEx Forum of the Memphis Grizzlies with an average rating of 4.6. Grizzlies fans are so passionate about their team and it shows in every home.

The atmosphere inside the arena is top-notch, which is one of the reasons why the Grizzlies have an 83-35 record in the past three years. In addition to the atmosphere, the FedEx Forum was praised for its fan-friendly amenities and food options.

#3 - United Center

The home of the Chicago Bulls, the United Center, comes in third in the best NBA arenas. It received an average rating of 4.5 and was praised by fans for its size and deafening atmosphere. The Bulls might not have had any success since Michael Jordan, but the United Center remains a must-visit venue.

It's also the largest arena in the league with a capacity of around 21,000. It has witnessed a lot of celebrations over the years, but Bulls fans are waiting for their next banner.

#4 - Madison Square Garden

The world's most famous arena and the home of the New York Knicks, Madison Square Garden, also received an average fan rating of 4.5. MSG is the mecca of sports and entertainment, and is a must-visit arena for not just basketball fans, but people in general.

The Knicks have had dark days in the past three decades, but their fans remain loyal and pack the crowd every home game. The atmosphere improves when the team wins, as evidenced by the great reception the team received in last year's playoffs.

#5 - Amway Center

Also tied with the United Center and Madison Square Garden, the Orlando Magic's Amway Center rounds out the top five with a rating of 4.5. Fans praised the arena's amenities and their excellent environment described as family-friendly and hospitable.

It also helps that the weather in Florida invites people who have had enough of the cold. The Magic are also slowly building a team that can compete in a few years, which makes Amway Center more appealing.

