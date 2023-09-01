All NBA 2K24 affiliation boosts in MyCareer mode

The affiliation system in NBA 2K24 will be undergoing a bit set of change in the upcoming release, with 2K Sports implementing a more streamlined system.

Unlike last few years, there will be only two factions for players to choose from: Rise and Elite. Moreover, these factions will now provide boosts to players, like they used to in older games like NBA 2K16.

There's plenty of exciting content that will be part of the MyCareer mode in NBA 2K24. This includes a brand new Beachside city, that will take players to a tropical location. The streetball quest will also allow the community to win some unique Takeover perks.

However, the main crux of content will be related to the seasonal grind which will be involved with the new affiliation system.

Both NBA 2K24 affiliations will provide unique boosts to players

When players will begin their NBA 2K24 journeys, they won't have an affiliation. All of them will start at rookie level, with the aim of becoming a legend. This will depend on the amount of grind every season, as the aim is to be in the top 10 of the respective factions.

The kind of boosts offered depends entirely on the faction chosen by a player.

Here the boosts that will be offered by Rise.

Brand New Heat Check Gameplay Boost: Get rewarded for your hot hand from the perimeter after knocking down some outside shots.

Finishing Boost: Earn a permanent boost to your finishing attributes. You'll be rising above the defense in no time.

Playmaking Boost: Earn a permanent boost to your Playmaking attributes. Your bag has never been so deep.

Here are the boosts that will be offered by Elite.

Brand New Two Way Tenacity gameplay boost: Make a big play on one end of the floor and earn yourself a boost for the next possession, going the other way.

Defense Boost: Earn a permanent boost to your defense attributes.

Shooting boost: Earn a permanent boost to your Shooting attributes.

The two factions also differ in terms of their themes and designs. If players choose Rise, they will play in a city designed like the mythical island of Atlantis. In comparison, Elite has a more futuristic design, filled with tubes and neon lights.

Interestingly, the seasonal ranks won't be reset, allowing some leeway to players. However, if they change their affiliations in NBA 2K24, players will have to start from scratch.

