Former NBA star Rasheed Wallace doesn't believe that Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan was one of the best perimeter defenders during his time. Jordan built a reputation of being an elite defender when he was in his prime, but it looks like a few doubted his skills on the court.

Throughout his career, Jordan was known to be a pest of defense. At 6-foot-6, the former Bulls star was quick to his feet and used his large hands to bother ball handlers. Most stars in his time were afraid to play against him, as he was a talented star on both ends.

Jordan ended his career with nine All-Defensive First Team selections. The first six selections were from 1988 to 1993. Fans know he retired from the NBA shortly after his prime to pursue baseball. Returning to the league, he picked up where he left and added three more All-Defensive First Team selections from 1996-1998.

Aside from that, he was named the Defensive Player of the Year back in 1988. He beat Utah Jazz center Mark Eaton and Houston Rockets star Hakeem Olajuwon.

Still, despite that, Wallace doesn't think that Jordan was an elite defender during his prime.

"Mike wasn't all that good of a defender," Wallace said. "All that's NBA s***, We like Mike, we gonna put him up there."

"I'm talking about being out there. I seen this motherf***** get his a** bust, where he couldn't stop a motherf*******... I'm not saying he didn't play defense. I'm just saying that his defense wasn't as high as most other cats at that time."

The 2004 champion cited that Jordan couldn't stop certain matchups like Clyde Drexler and Joe Dumars. Wallace also doesn't think the six-time champion should have earned the All-Defensive First Team selections.

All-Defensive snub urged Michael Jordan to take his defense to another level

Back in 1987, Michael Jordan had a stellar season. Jordan finished his third season leading the league in scoring with 37.1 points. The Bulls star averaged 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Defensively, the shooting guard performed excellently as he averaged 2.9 steals and 1.5 blocks.

However, despite his numbers, he was snubbed from the All-Defensive team. LA Lakers' Michael Cooper beat him to it and Jordan took it personally.

The following season, he bounced back and went on a tear defensively. Aside from leading the league in scoring for a second straight season, Jordan averaged 3.2 steals, which made him the league leader in that category as well. The Bulls star showed off his two-way tenacity in a game against the New Jersey Nets.

Michael Jordan led the Nets to a 120-93 win and grabbed 10 steals.

