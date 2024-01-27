Michael Jordan's six NBA championship sneakers head to auction and could fetch eye-watering $10,000,000

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dominated the 1990s. While Jordan's sneakers still continue to dominate the world, the sneakers that he wore during the championship games bear an undying legacy.

Sotheby, which has previously auctioned some of the legendary on-court gear is not auctioning Jordan’s sneakers that the Bulls legend wore during his six championship games. All six sneakers are the ones that Jordan wore in all the last games to the six NBA finals.

The auction features a set of six sneakers that remain few of the most valuable sneakers Nike has ever released in the market. Sotheby has reported that the set consists of Air Jordan VI (1991), Air Jordan VII (1992), Air Jordan VIII (1993), Air Jordan XI (1996), Air Jordan XII (1997) and Air Jordan XIV (1998).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The set of these legendary sneakers is named by Sotheby as "The Dynasty Collection," referring to the Bulls' dynasty that dominated the NBA. The set is estimated to value from $7 million to $10 million. The date of the auction is set for Feb. 2.

Despite ending his career over two decades ago, MJ remains arguably the greatest basketball player to ever live. He won six NBA championships, six NBA Finals MVPs, five regular season MVPs and two Olympic Gold Medals.

Nike Jordan sneakers revolutionized the idea of basketball sneakers with unique design innovations that are still followed in signature shoes.

Michael Jordan's Last Dance sneakers sold for record $2.2 million

Last year, Sotheby sold Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan 13 for $2.2 million. It was the same shoe that MJ wore in Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals. The auction set a new record for the highest price for a sneaker ever auctioned.

Jordan’s Last Dance sneaker was earlier estimated by the auction company to be sold at $4 million, however, the iconic shoe couldn't touch the estimated price. Despite not garnering the estimated amount, the auction has cemented MJ’s place in sportswear memorabilia.

Jordan wore the Last Dance sneaker in the second half of Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals. The Chicago Bulls recorded the victory by 93-88 after falling short in Game 1 of the Finals. Jordan recorded 37 points, while also putting up a defensive clinic.

The last record was set at $1.5 million by Jordan’s own sneaker in Sept 2021. His jersey has also set a record for the highest-priced jersey to be ever sold at $10.1 million.

Sotheby also said that the shoe was autographed by Jordan himself which he had later given to a ball-boy after winning the game. There was no update on whether the ball boy had become a seller.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!