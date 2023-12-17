Ally Rossel flaunts luxury corset as she shares snaps from her 26th birthday celebrations with Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball’s girlfriend, Ally Rossel, recently celebrated her 26th birthday with Ball. Rossel shared some snaps from her birthday bash on her Instagram handle on Friday. The model girlfriend of the NBA player looked stunning in the pictures.

The pictures in the post had Rossel posing with a birthday cake that said, “Love a sag”. She wore a beautiful pearl necklace and flaunted a black luxury corset. In one of the pictures, Ball was also snapped leaning over to her while she had her hands on his cheek.

Recently, after his successful third knee surgery, Ball and Rossel took a vacation together to Bora Bora.

Ball and Rossel started dating back in 2019 when the former broke up with his high school girlfriend and baby mama, Denise Garcia. After an initial breakup, Ball and Rossel reunited and have been together ever since. He proposed to her in March 2021 but are yet to get married.

Lonzo Ball speaks on missing NBA basketball and knee injury

Lonzo Ball’s tenure with the Chicago Bulls seems to be in serious jeopardy after his knee injury. The last time Ball played basketball was on Jan. 14, 2022, which happened to be against the Golden State Warriors.

Since he suffered a knee injury, Ball has had three knee surgeries but he is confident that he will be back on the court.

"I definitely plan on playing again," Ball said at Bulls Media Day. "I'm only 25, I feel like the rehab process has been going well so far. No setbacks. So for me, it's just keeping my head up, just keep doing the work."

Reportedly, the previous two surgeries were not very successful, on both occasions. However, after the third surgery, the Bulls’ guard is feeling better. Reportedly, Ball is already halfway through the rehab.

Lonzo Ball told NBC Sports Chicago that he has been playing basketball since he was six years old. He added that for two years that he hasn’t played basketball, he feels like a part of his life is gone. What is even more frustrating for Ball is the knowledge that he could do so much on the court, but only if his body had supported him.

Ball was having an excellent season with the Bulls before he started experiencing knee issues at the beginning of last year. Before he checked out of the game with the injury, he was averaging 13 points and 5.1 assists per game. He played 35 games for the Bulls in the 2021-22 season.