Alperen Sengun Injury Update: Latest on Rockets star's status ahead of important matchup vs. Warriors (April 4)

Alperen Sengun will be out for the Houston Rockets in their important matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. He has not played since March 10 when he suffered a right knee and ankle injury against the Sacramento Kings.

Sengun was having a breakout campaign before getting injured, averaging 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He was the team's best player at times and one of the reasons why the Rockets improved their record this season.

Fans and analysts have compared his game with two-time MVP and Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic. Sengun is a point center capable of making plays at different parts of the court. He's also a decent rebounder with good hands, while his shooting has room for improvement.

Alperen Sengun Injury Update

According to the Rockets' latest injury report, Alperen Sengun is still dealing with a right ankle sprain.

He was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right knee and a Grade 3 ankle sprain. He has not been ruled out of the season, but ESPN's Tim McMahon reported that the Rockets have no plans to rush his recovery.

"I was told there's a very real chance. ... They're not going to bring him back if they're not playing for something, but they're putting themselves in a position where they have a chance to play for something," McMahon said on 'The Hoop Collective' podcast. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

In his absence, Jalen Green has carried the team on his back, showing maturity when the team needed it the most. Some fans now want Green to be the focal point of the Rockets, but they might have something special. They have a deadly duo similar to Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.

What happened to Alperen Sengun?

Alperen Sengun suffered the injury on Mar. 10 against the Sacramento Kings. Sengun tried to block Domantas Sabonis' fastbreak layup, but he landed awkwardly on his right leg, and it bent as he fell to the ground.

It was a scary injury, and many feared the worst for the Turkish international. However, he avoided a major injury, which was a sigh of relief for the Rockets and their fanbase.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets?

The Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets will be at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. It has a start time of 8:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area and Space City Home Network.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are both paid subscriptions.

