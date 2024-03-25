As play-in race heats up, Suns announcer hands Draymond Green grim reminder with Michael Jordan-Jalen Green comparison

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are just one game ahead of the Houston Rockets at the 10th spot in the Western Conference. When Draymond Green was asked about the Rockets’ taking their spot, the Warriors star said he wasn’t too worried.

Phoenix Suns’ announcer Eddie Johnson warned Green not to be too confident.

With a 36-34 record, the Warriors still have a chance to make the Play-In Tournament, ahead of the surging Rockets, who are 35-35. The Dubs’ latest loss came against the Minnesota Timberwolves and now they are 4-6 in their last 10 games.

On the other hand, the Rockets have been a dominant force in the last few games. They are 9-1 in their last 10 games and have eight consecutive games games. It is Rockets’ Jalen Green who has been the star for the team lately. In his last 10 games, Green has averaged 27.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

NBA Central recently posted a video of Draymond Green saying he didn’t care about the Rockets’ hot streak.

“I don’t give a damn about the Rockets.”

Former NBA player and Phoenix Suns announcer Eddie Johnson warned Green not to be cocky. Johnson also warned Green of Jalen Green making a deliberate mistake of calling him Michael Jordan.

“You better. They are 1 game behind you and MJ oops I mean Jalen Green is exploding right before your very eyes.”

Johnson clearly seems to draw Jalen Green’s hot streak Jordan-sque, which according to Johnson should worry Draymond Green and the Warriors.

Should Draymond Green really not worry about the Rockets?

Draymond Green is a four-time NBA champion and his words and confidence command every possible respect in the league. However, given the recent demise and the record of the Warriors, he should not be too confident about their spot in the Play-In Tournament.

The Warriors are not only struggling defensively but also on offense. While Steph Curry continues to show up from the Warriors’ side, he is struggling to carry the load.

As the Warriors and the Rockets are left with only 12 games in the season, it is almost a playoff mode for both the teams and the Warriors are clearly not looking like one.

Overall, the Warriors are a better team when it comes to offensive ratings. Whereas, the Rockets have a better edge when it comes to defensive ratings.

The latest picture doesn’t look too bright for Draymond Green and the Dubs. In the last 10 games, the Rockets (113.8) have a better defensive rating than the Warriors (116.5). They also have better offensive ratings (126.5) than the Dubs (118.9).

The schedule seems to be in the Warriors’ favor. Both teams have 12 games left in the season, but the Warriors do have an easier schedule. However, given how both teams have played in the last 10 games, it is hard to give the Warriors an edge over the Rockets. Draymond Green and the Warriors should be worried by now.

Both teams play each other in early April and it will certainly be a game to watch for the NBA fans.