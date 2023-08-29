"Always had that dog in him" - Shaquille O'Neal throws his support behind Anthony Edwards as a superstar in the league

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal rarely voices his resounding support for modern-day players. However, Minnesota Timberwolves star shooting guard Anthony Edwards appears to be the latest player to have won over the big man.

On Monday, O’Neal shared a post to his Instagram stories highlighting how Edwards has dominated at every level he’s played at. This includes the Timberwolves star's lone college season at Georgia and his current stint with Team USA at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

O’Neal then posted a caption raving about Edwards’ mentality.

“Ant’s always had that dog in him,” he said.

Shaquille O'Neal throws his support behind Edwards as a superstar in the league

O’Neal also recently shared another post with a quote from former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins about Edwards potentially being the next face of the NBA:

So, it looks like Edwards will be facing massive expectations entering his fourth season.

Paul George says Anthony Edwards is the future of the NBA

Shaquille O’Neal and Kendrick Perkins aren’t the only ones who have voiced their support for Anthony Edwards as of late. LA Clippers star wing Paul George also sang Edwards’ praises during a recent episode of “Podcast P with Paul George.”

"PG13" spoke about how special "Ant’s" development has been and how he has become a leader for Team USA at just 22 years old. The Clippers star then proclaimed Edwards to be the future of the NBA.

“It's pretty special with who he is becoming,” George said.

“To be ready at that age, at this stage. You're putting him amongst the young stars he's gonna be competing with for the next 10 to 15 years, and now he's becoming the alpha of them ... That's a special kid, man. He's the future.”

Edwards averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.7 3-pointers per game on 45.9% shooting over 79 games last season. He earned his first All-Star selection and led the Timberwolves to the playoffs.

Minnesota lost in five games in the first round to the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

