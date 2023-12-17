“Always be mommy’s baby”: Teyana Taylor posts touching 8th birthday tribute to daughter Junie Tayla Shumpert Jr.

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert’s ex-wife Teyana Taylor expressed her appreciation and love to their eldest child Junie Tayla in a touching birthday message on Instagram.

Born on Dec. 16, 2015, Junie, 8, is the first child of the former couple, who are undergoing divorce proceedings following a seven-year marriage. In her message for her daughter, the 32-year-old singer-actress Taylor wrote:

“To the sweetest thing I’ve ever known ... My heart, my twin, my strength, my ridah, my world! I can go on and on because I am literally obsessed you! You keep me whole. I live for you, I breathe for you, I praise God for you everyday and there’s nothing in this world that I wouldn’t do for you my love.”

“I know u are growing up on me sooooo fast, but just know, no matter how old you get, you will always be mommy’s baby! Not only for the rest of my life & beyond, but for the rest our your’s, because you are my everything! Happy bday baby girl. I love you.”

Teyana Taylor filed for divorce in January, some eight months before her separation from Shumpert was made public.

In court papers submitted, she cited among the reasons for petitioning for separation multiple cheating scandals her ex was allegedly involved in and his insecurities about her fame.

She and former New York Knicks player Shumpert got married in Oct. 2016. Apart from Junie, they also have another child, Rue Rose, who is three.

Teyana Taylor-Iman Shumpert separation not “amicable”

When news broke out that Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert were calling it quits after seven years of marriage, it was initially presented as amicably arrived at. But as their divorce proceedings roll, details point to the contrary.

Singer-actress Taylor announced her separation from one-time NBA champion Shumpert on an Instagram post, highlighting that, among other things, infidelity was not one of the causes.

The “Coming 2 America” actress wrote:

"In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, "infidelity" ain't one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners, and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children."

As it turned out, in documents filed by Teyana Taylor, multiple cheating scandals by her former husband were cited among the reasons for wanting a separation.

The two recently attended mediation to work on a deal, including child support and custody of their children, but nothing concrete came out of it. With the parties unable to strike a deal so far, RadarOnline.com reported that as per court documents, the presiding judge has scheduled a non-trial for Mar. 13.